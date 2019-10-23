Network Analytics Industry Report | Market Projected to Grow from $1.4 Billion in 2019 to $3.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Analytics Market by Component (Network Intelligence Solutions and Services), Application (Network Performance Management, Customer Analysis, and Quality Management), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network analytics market is in the embryonic phase and expected to grow from USD 1,423 million in 2019 to USD 3,620 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.



The network analytics market is segmented by component, application, deployment type, organizaiton size, end-user and region.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Network analytics market.

Addressing network complexity arising due to the advent of new technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and cloud to drive the Network analytics market growth



Technological innovations, such as 5G, IoT, and cloud, are now demanding higher network bandwidth, which in turn, is increasing the network complexities. These new technologies increase the network traffic as well.

According to Ericsson, by 2023, the introduction of 5G would increase the mobile data traffic in India by five times. Furthermore, the number of connected devices is witnessing exponential growth, as many devices are being deployed and connected. This would lead to an upsurge in the name of devices, and the most important application would be mobile communication.

According to a study by Intel, the IoT technology would connect approximately 200 billion devices by 2020. Due to the accelerated pace of IoT deployments and the lack of standard protocols, managing several types of networks and devices has become a complicated process, which requires optimized, reliable, and stable network architecture for ensuring continuous data flow.

5G, IoT, and cloud technology are continuously increasing the complexity of networks. For managing these complex networks with high data traffic, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based network analytics solutions act as critical solutions for all issues related to network complexities.

Enterprises with complex network infrastructure are shifting from traditional network analytics solutions to AI-powered network analytics solutions. Therefore, the increasing network complexities, due to the emergence of new technologies, are expected to drive the growth of the network analytics market.



By component, network intelligence solutions segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



By part, the network intelligence solutions segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period. Network intelligence solutions is a key to support CSPs so that they can be able to deal with global market place dynamic of convergence where digital networks and other technology developments are rising, and reliable infrastructure adds a critical competitive value.

Nowadays, enabling technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things are able to manage network expansion and control, and it also helps to improve the capabilities of managing the service qualities, but the introduction of such enabling technologies includes a high initial cost. Network analytics provides invaluable assistance about investment intelligence for network infrastructure and prioritize service quality issues.

Market players such as Cisco, IBM, Broadcom, Nokia, Juniper Networks, Ericsson, Huawei, Sandvine, and SAS Institute are among the leading providers of network analytics solutions in the field of network intelligence for cloud and communication service providers.



By service, professional services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Among services, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the managed services segment during the forecast period. Professional services include designing, planning, upgrades, and technology consulting services.



Deployment and integration services begin with collecting customers' requirements, and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out the solutions. Professional services offer a complete set of detailed procedures and insights for enhancing the business aspects and assure the continuity of the company. The complete planning and execution of strategies to implement sustainable network infrastructure is offered by the services in the network analytics market.

The system integration services provided by the solution providers offer cohesive services to the end-users to efficiently implement and integrate network analytics solutions into their existing IT and network infrastructure systems. The demand for these services in the market could increase rapidly due to the need for organizations to comply with the different network and radiation regulations across the globe.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the massive potential for the applications of network analytics solutions. The existence of a large population, developing technology, and high growth in countries, such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major contributing factors for the growth of the network analytics market in the APAC region.



Organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and preferences. The usage of smartphones and the internet is widely used as a primary means of connectivity. Many vendors are competing to offer the best services in the region particularly in the customer analysis and network performance management.



Reasons to Buy the Report



It comprehensively segments the network analytics market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Network Analytics Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type, 2019

4.3 Market in North America, By Component and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By Organization Size and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Addressing Network Complexity Arising Due to the Advent of New Technologies, Such as 5G, IoT, and Cloud

5.2.1.2 Increase in Data Volume and Changes in Traffic Patterns

5.2.1.3 Rise in SDN Integration With Existing Network Infrastructures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High CAPEX and OPEX

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Benefits of Real-Time Network Analytics to Boost Its Demand in Future

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Number of Connected Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Budget Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.3 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.4 The International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001 (ISO)

5.4.5 Health Level Seven International

5.5 Ecosystem and Architecture

5.6 Technologies Impacting Network Analytics Market

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Machine Learning

5.6.3 Internet of Things



6 Network Analytics Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Network Intelligence Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Network Analytics Solutions to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.2.1 Growing Deployment of Network Analytics Tools to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Cost Reduction Associated With Managed Services to Boost Their Growth Across the Network Analytics Market



7 Network Analytics Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Customer Analysis

7.2.1 Increased Need to Understand Customer Behavior for Better Strategy Planning to Drive the Network Analytics Market

7.3 Risk Management and Fault Detection

7.3.1 Rise in the Number of Data Attacks to Encourage Organizations to Use Network Analytics Solutions

7.4 Network Performance Management

7.4.1 Increased Demand for Reliable and Scalable Secure Networks to Boost the Adoption of Network Analytics Solutions for Network Performance Management

7.5 Compliance Management

7.5.1 Growing Demand for Effective Risk Mitigation and Protection Against Internal and External Threats

7.6 Quality Management

7.6.1 Need to Maintain the Quality of Product and Service Offerings and Ensure the Availability of the Offerings to Foster the Adoption of Network Analytics for Quality Management

7.7 Others



8 Network Analytics Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Benefits of Better Control Over System and Data to Drive the Demand for On-Premises Network Analytics Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Low Cost and Easy Deployment to Drive the Growth of Cloud Deployment Across the Network Analytics Market



9 Network Analytics Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Benefits of Improved Network Security and Traffic to Drive the Adoption of Network Analytics Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Network Intelligence Solutions Among Large Enterprises



10 Network Analytics Market By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud Service Providers

10.2.1 Complex Cloud Infrastructure to Increase the Adoption of Network Analytics Solutions Across Cloud Service Providers

10.3 Managed Service Providers

10.3.1 Network Analytics Solutions to Improve Customer Analysis and Network Performance

10.4 Telecom Service Providers

10.4.1 Expanding Subscriber Base and Increasing Network Congestion to Drive the Demand for Network Analytics Tools

10.5 Others



11 Network Analytics Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Demand for High-Performance Networks and High Adoption of Reliable Connectivity Solutions to Drive the Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Innovative Delivery Methods to Drive the Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Steady Performance in Abnormal Conditions to Drive the Demand for Network Analytics in the UK

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Broad Internet User Base and Widespread Adoption of Wi-Fi Technology to Fuel the Market Growth in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Expansion in 5G and Focus on Cloud to Support the Adoption of Network Analytics Tools in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Strategic Collaborations and Developed Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth in India

11.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Supportive Government Initiatives to Boost Higher Adoption in UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Business Transformations and Supportive Policies to Drive Market Traction in Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Wireless Internet Connectivity By Enterprises to Drive the Market in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Wireless Internet Connectivity Initiatives to Fuel the Market Growth in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Market Ranking for the Network Analytics Market, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ericsson

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products Offered

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Huawei

13.4 Cisco

13.5 Nokia

13.6 Netscout

13.7 Accenture

13.8 IBM

13.9 Juniper Networks

13.10 Sevone

13.11 SAS Institute

13.12 Sandvine

13.13 Fortinet

13.14 Tibco Software

13.15 Broadcom

13.16 Nivid Technologies

13.17 Extreme Networks

13.18 HPE

13.19 Ciena

13.20 Netvelocity

13.21 Innowireless

13.22 Actix



