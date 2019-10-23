Analysis on the World Market of Industrial Starches 2019-2024 | Leading Players are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Starches Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial starch market size was estimated to be 107.12 billion USD in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



The major driving factor of the market is extensive application of starch and its derivatives across various industries. Starch derivatives and sweeteners segment is the leading types with its numerous applications in the food and beverage industry.

Maize and cassava are commercially important sources for the production of industrial starches. The increased cultivation, the subsidy support and the favorable policies of the government regarding the cultivation and production of starch.

The most favorable applications of industrial starches include food processing and pharmaceutical industry, the utilization of industrial starches as adhesives in paper and packaging material is also an important application area.

Scope of the Report



Global Industrial Starch Market is segmented by Type into Native, Starch Derivatives and Sweeteners. By Source into Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato and Other Sources. By Form into Solid and Liquid. By Application into Food, Feed, Paper Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry and the Geographical analysis.



Major Market Trends



Paper Industry is a Growing Application of Starch



The paper industry segment of industrial starch market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period. The paper is the largest non food application of starches. Starch and its derivatives have huge applications in the production and processing of paper bags, tissues and packaging paper, corrugating board, and stationery.



The use of starch in the manufacturing of paper helps to reduce cost, as it aids the increased use of filler and recycled fibers. Starch has been extensively utilized as a filler, to bond the cellulose fibers together, while improving the strength of the final product. Further, the starch's high binding power helps to decrease the energy consumed by paper mills, thus lowering the input cost.



Europe Holds a Major Share in the Global Industrial Starch Market



The Europe industrial starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecasted period. The Europe industrial starch market is led by food, feed and other industrial applications. The organic meat producers from Europe are expected to project high demand for wheat-based starches, in order to meet the clean label demands. The demand for organic pre-gelatinized starch for customized applications is increasing rapidly.



The increasing regulatory pressure for sourcing the raw materials demestically has led the key manufacturers to expand their production of industrial starches. For instance, Cargill announced its plan to grow and diversify its product portfolio at its starch and sweetener plant in Krefeld (Germany), with products, such as vegetable wheat protein, specialized industrial wheat starches, and advanced bio-fuel.



Competitive Landscape



The global industrial starch market is a highly consolidated market with the top 4-5 players acquiring more than 60% of the market. Continuous innovation to introduce new products, with additional benefits is the key competitive factor in the market. Major players in the market include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle. Other than the major players there are various small players competing to obtain a position in the market.



