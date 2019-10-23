KVH Industries, Inc., to Host Investor & Analyst Day on November 14, 2019

Program to focus on key strategic initiatives and new growth opportunities

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst day at its world headquarters in Middletown, RI, on Thursday, November 14, 2019.



KVH Chief Executive Officer Martin Kits van Heyningen, together with other members of the senior management team, will provide an overview of select market trends, key strategic initiatives, the company’s proprietary technology, and new growth opportunities.

Attendance in person is limited to financial analysts and institutional investors, who must pre-register via kvh.com/investorday2019 or via email to IR@kvh.com.

Registered guests are invited to arrive at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Management presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET) followed by demonstrations of KVH technology and services and a tour of KVH’s facilities.

The live audio webcast of the company’s prepared remarks, including slide presentations and question-and-answer session, will be available to the public starting at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on KVH’s investor website, located at ir.kvh.com. An archived copy of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. The prepared remarks and responses to questions may include previously undisclosed information.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following mark: KVH.

For further information, please contact:

Jill Connors

Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 851 3824

jconnors@kvh.com



