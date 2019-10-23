GameStop and Activision Team Up to Celebrate the Launch of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®

Los Angeles Store Transformed into Command Center for Launch Event; Exclusive Gaming Deals and Live Stream Panel with Developers Only Available at GameStop

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best-pre-selling game of 2019 at GameStop, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, hits store shelves on Oct. 25th. Through a collaboration with Activision, GameStop is celebrating the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by hosting a series of exclusive in-store events and providing an original live stream panel with Infinity Ward developers only available at GameStop.



“GameStop is the official command center for everything Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Hands down, we are the one-stop shop for Call of Duty fans looking to find the best exclusive deals and we are taking over this launch weekend by providing customers a fun and interactive experience with this popular franchise,” said Eric Bright, Vice President of Merchandising for GameStop.

Teaming up with Activision, GameStop is transforming its West Hollywood store into a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Command Center – providing fans with a fun experiential journey designed and produced by Midnight Oil Agency. Customers can expect to see a vehicle crashed into the store front, Call of Duty 3D photo opportunities, hands-on play and much more.

“We are proud to be teaming with GameStop to bring the best of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to our passionate fanbase,” said Aaron Brinkman, Activision Blizzard Vice President of Sales. “Whether it’s the exclusive ‘Dark’ and ‘Precision Edition’ collector’s editions, exclusive Call of Duty consumer products or the massive in-store launch events, GameStop is the premiere destination for the Modern Warfare launch this week.”

Below is a series of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare activities taking place from Oct. 24-27 at the West Hollywood store location, plus exclusive gaming deals that customers can take advantage of at all GameStop store locations.

Launch Night Activation: October 24 - GameStop at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., W. Hollywood, CALIF. 90046

5:15PM – 6PM PST : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare live stream panel discussion

: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare live stream panel discussion 6PM – 9PM PST: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Command Center experiential journey is open to the public

Video game journalist and industry expert Geoff Keighley will lead a live Q/A panel discussion with Infinity Ward developers, where fans will get a peek into the behind-the-scenes making of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For fans physically unable to attend the launch party at the West Hollywood store, all GameStop retail locations will stream the panel discussion through GameStop TV, scheduled to run on Thursday, Oct. 24th at approximately 5:15pm PST and a second time at 8:15 PM PST, west coast only.

Select players from the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles roster and team general manager, Eric “Muddawg” Sanders will attend the GameStop West Hollywood Call of Duty: Modern Warfare interactive takeover on Oct. 24th and interact with fans. GameStop customers can experience the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare interactive takeover all weekend (Oct. 25-27) during regular store hours at the GameStop retail store in West Hollywood.

On October 24th, fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will have the opportunity to meet the newly announced Dallas Call of Duty League team, Dallas Empire. On October 26th, the Dallas Mavericks will then commemorate the opening week of the 2019-2020 NBA season with Mavs players and Call of Duty fanatics, Justin Jackson and Jalen Brunson. Starting at 2:30PM, they will host a friendly competition of free play, following by an autograph signing with fans at the GameStop store located at 2201 Preston Road in Plano, Texas.

Exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Game Deals:

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Precision Edition which includes the base game, steelbook, KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-branded Performance Thumbsticks and Controller Skin, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Free shipping through GameStop.com.



which includes the base game, steelbook, KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-branded Performance Thumbsticks and Controller Skin, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Free shipping through GameStop.com. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition which includes functional night vision goggles that allow the user to see up to 65 feet in complete darkness. The edition also includes the base game, steelbook, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Don’t be left in the dark, pre-order this limited edition while supplies last.



which includes functional night vision goggles that allow the user to see up to 65 feet in complete darkness. The edition also includes the base game, steelbook, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Don’t be left in the dark, pre-order this limited edition while supplies last. PowerUp Rewards Members receive up to $10 rewards cash when you purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Oct. 31.



receive up to $10 rewards cash when you purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Oct. 31. Guaranteed to Love it: Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare risk-free. If you don’t love it, return it within 48 hours of launch to receive full retail value in trade credit when purchased at GameStop.



Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare risk-free. If you don’t love it, return it within 48 hours of launch to receive full retail value in trade credit when purchased at GameStop. Get up to 30% Extra Trade Credit when you trade towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.



when you trade towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Every edition sold at GameStop supports the Call of Duty Endowment: All physical editions purchased at GameStop include the animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. For every copy sold, GameStop will donate to the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps find high quality jobs for unemployed veterans.

For more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare exclusive offers at GameStop, please visit https://www.gamestop.com/collection/call-of-duty/modern-warfare.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

About Activision:

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision .

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

GameStop PR Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7575

MichaelDelgado@GameStop.com

Activision PR Contact:

Nicole Fodran

Senior Manager, Public Relations, Activision

(310) 773-6273

nicole.fodran@activistion.com



