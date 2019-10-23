RegEd Thought Leader Awarded 2019 SILA Bruce Saenger Award

Award acknowledges a passion for insurance and/or securities related education topics.

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, participated in the 2019 SILA National Education Conference in San Diego, CA on Sept. 15-18, 2019. During the conference Brandi Brown, RegEd Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, was awarded the 2019 Bruce Saenger Education Award, which is presented to an individual who demonstrates a passion for insurance and/or securities related education topics including pre-licensing/pre-registration, continuing education, and professional development.

Brandi Brown, RegEd Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, stated, "I want to offer sincere appreciation to the committee at SILA for selecting me as the recipient of this year’s Bruce Saenger Education Award. I cannot express how grateful I am to have been nominated by my peers for this award.” Brown continued, “At RegEd we have been avid supporters of SILA and their mission for decades and look forward to our continued partnership with the organization and its members.”

Outstanding individuals and organizations in the compliance industry are recognized and honored through the SILA Awards program. SILA Awards are presented annually at the National Education Conference to recipients who are nominated by their peers. The recipient of the Bruce Saegner Award demonstrates a passion for insurance and/or securities related education topics: pre-licensing/pre-registration, continuing education, and professional development. Bruce Saenger was a long time member of SILA who had a passion for the insurance industry in particular, education and professional development. Bruce actively participated in the SILA Education Committee and was subsequently elected to chair the Committee as Education Director. He shared his talents and passion for education with the SILA Foundation where he led the development of the current SILA Certification Program.

A number of RegEd compliance thought leaders and subject matter experts participated in sessions at SILA 2019. Margie Webber, Governance Chair on the SILA Board of Directors and a Senior Member of RegEd’s Regulatory Affairs Group, facilitated the Securities Open Forum discussion, led the NASAA Task Force meeting, and moderated the Legislative Update Panel. Kaitlyn Small, Regulatory Specialist at RegEd, was a panelist on the Navigating the Choppy Waters of Adjuster Licensing session and Michael Pouliot, SVP of Sales at RegEd, was a panelist on the The Impact of Technology on Insurance & Securities Distribution session.

