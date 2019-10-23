CIT Workshops Successfully Share Best Practices and Deliver First Counter UAS Strategy and Technologies Training For Virginia Public Safety Professionals

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT (Center for Innovative Technology) in partnership with the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security (DHS) launched its Unmanned Systems Best Practices Workshop Series earlier this year and has now successfully reached every region in Virginia. The day long seminars featured Homeland Security leadership, First Responders and Unmanned Systems Industry best practices.

The latest workshop at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center in Hanover hosted the first regional level Counter UAS presentations and discussion lead by Assistant Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Shawn Talmadge: Office of National Security Programs & Incident Response, Federal Aviation Administration representative, Peter White; Chief UAS Threat Integration Cell, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, William “Tom” Hewitt; Critical Incident Response Group, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Representative Pete Stoneham; Special Counsel, Office of Law and Policy, National Security Division, U.S. Department of Justice Lionel Kennedy, and many other front-line First Responder unmanned systems integrators.

“The Unmanned Systems workshops throughout Virginia have provided a genuine benefit to our First Responder participants. We offered them an opportunity to connect with industry leadership and support while featuring real world cases studies and system demonstrations. This type of knowledge sharing is incredibly valuable in helping First Responders connect best practices with their communities. Unmanned System technology has proven valuable in life-threatening situations. The willingness of this professional community to share their field knowledge, experience and leadership is incredibly valuable to the growth and innovation of the unmanned systems industry and to the safety of our citizens and first responders.” - Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

The Unmanned Systems Regional Workshops, provided for free by the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT and Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, are part of Governor Northam’s vision for connection, best practices and innovation in the use of unmanned systems in Virginia. Follow CITUnmanned on Twitter and /or Facebook for the latest news on workshop opportunities in your area.

*Virginia Ranked Number 1 for Unmanned Systems Business but Business Facilities Magazine, July 2019.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org | You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook



About The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT

Launched in 2017, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center serves as a unifying voice and primary source for information and assistance related to the unmanned systems landscape in Virginia and is charged with building on the rich assets and business climate to make Virginia "THE" state for unmanned systems. The Center is responsible for developing an entrepreneurial culture regarding Autonomous Systems across Virginia, encouraging economic growth across the Commonwealth via Autonomous emergent business activities, and continuing to increase the Commonwealth's position as a leader of the Autonomous Systems community. For more information about the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/. You can also follow on Twitter

Attachment

Tracy Tynan, Director Virginia Unmanned System at CIT tracy.tynan@CIT.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.