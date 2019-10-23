Protein Bars Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Protein Bars Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Protein Bars Market 2019

Talking about Protein Bars, these are easy on-the-go healthy snacks which offer protein and other necessary nutrients to the body. In general, in the human body, proteins help to carry out different tasks. For example, repair of tissues and cells, the creation of enzymes and hormones, balancing the fluid level and providing the body with necessary energy. The bars come with a sufficient level of isolated proteins which are obtained from meat, nuts, and soy. The bars can be consumed as snacks, as a meal replacer, and for workout support.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Clif Bar & Company

Eastman

General Mills

The Balance Bar

Chicago Bar Company

Abbott Nutrition

The Kellogg Company

MARS

Hormel Foods

Atkins Nutritionals

NuGo Nutrition

Prinsen Berning

VSI

Atlantic Gruppa

The bars come in different flavors such as peanut butter, fudge brownie, lemon meringue, chocolate, and more. Users can by the bars based on their taste and preferences. The report says growing health consciousness is driving market growth. Besides, the rising number of health clubs and fitness centers also positively influencing the Global Protein Bars Market. However, lack of awareness about the bar’s benefits is somehow negatively affecting the market. But the market is ready to grow during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the importance of wellness and health has resulted in growing usage of a healthy diet which will drive the sale of such energy bars across the world. On the other side, most of the manufacturers are now fortifying their products by adding high-quality ingredients which can promote health. So, it is expected that by the end of 2023, the market value will reach USD 1820.6 million. The Compound Annual Growth Rate will be 7.24 percent which is a good sign for the global market.

Market Segmentation of These Bars

The World Protein Bars Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regions. Based on the Application, it is split into Pro & Amateur Athletes, Bodybuilders, and Others. Considering the Type, it is segmented into Low Protein, Medium Protein, and High Protein

The report says high protein market segment will enjoy a considerable revenue during the forecast period. Because, most of the consumers, especially the health-conscious consumers, are now consuming high protein foods as they offer instant energy to the body. A growing number of gyms can significantly influence the market growth during the forecast period, from 2018 to 2023.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

The global Protein Bars market is segmented into different regions and countries. The markets from these regions are greatly affecting the growth of the worldwide market. The major regions or countries which are included in this report are North America, Mexico, Canada, Unites States, Europe, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Colombia, South America and Others.

The North America region witnessed that largest market shares in the year 2018 with 38.14 % of CAGR. So, it is expected that this region will dominate the global market from 2018 to 2023.

Latest Market Updates

In 2017, Natural Balance Foods launched its new product named Trek Chunks to tap the growing demand for high-protein snacks among people.

The products are made of natural ingredients such as gluten-free oats, dates, soy protein, and raisins. The company said that the products are dairy, gluten, and wheat-free, and there is no added syrup or sugar used in these products.

