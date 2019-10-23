Potential of the Small Hydro Turbine Market in India to 2025 | Analysis by Turbine Type, Capacity, Company and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Hydro Turbine Market Potential in India 2018-2025: Nearly 16 GW of 20 GW Potential Yet to be Tapped" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to do a reality check on the demand environment and provide an indispensable source of information and insights that can be baked into the business plants of different manufacturers and developers of SHPs in India.

The total hydroelectric power potential in India is estimated at about 150,000 MW, equivalent to 84,000 MW at 60 percent load factor.



The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has created a database of potential sites of small hydro and 6,474 potential sites with an aggregate capacity of 19,749.44 MW for projects up to 25 MW capacity have been identified. Out of this potential, about 50 percent lies in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. In the plain region Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala have sizeable potential.

SHP projects normally do not encounter the problems associated with large hydel projects of deforestation and resettlement. The projects have the potential to meet the power requirements of remote and isolated areas. These factors make small hydel one of the most attractive renewable sources of grid quality power generation.

The MNRE has taken a series of steps to promote the development of SHP in a planned manner and improve the reliability & quality of the projects. By giving various physical and financial incentives, investments have been attracted in commercial SHP projects, apart from subsidizing state governments to set up small hydro projects.

MNRE is giving special emphasis to promote the use of efficient designs of water mills for mechanical as well as electricity generation and the setting up of micro hydel projects for remote village electrification. Where the project is being developed there is a series of socio-economic activities in the project area, which help in the overall development of the area. Since the power project is a permanent asset in remote areas, it also provides sustainable economic activity and employment opportunities.

The other component of the SHP programme is of decentralized power and energy generation through micro hydel and watermills. These applications have the potential of developing local entrepreneurs and meeting energy requirements of a village/community. A small/micro hydel project and watermills have the potential to provide sustainable economic strength to a village community.

The implementation of SHP projects is governed by state policies and the potential sites are allotted by the state governments to private developers. The process of allotment of sites by the states and statutory clearances including land acquisition, forest clearance, irrigation clearance etc. takes a long time.

The implementation of the project is also affected due to difficult terrain and limited working seasons. The other problem relates to inadequate evacuation facilities and transmission links. The project monitoring system is inadequate. These reasons have resulted in the slow pace of addition of small hydro compared to other renewable energy sources like solar or wind.

The focus of the SHP programme is to lower the cost of equipment, increase its reliability and set up projects in areas which give the maximum advantage in terms of capacity utilization. There are about 28 Equipment Manufacturers of Small Hydro Power Turbine who fabricate almost the entire range and type of SHP equipment listed in MNRE. Manufacturers' capacity is estimated at about 400 MW per year.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Small Hydropower (SHP) Landscape in India



Potential of Small Hydro Power in India

Installed SHP capacity

Trend in growth of SHP capacity

4. Regulations and Policies Driving Small Hydro Power in India



Subsidy

Tariff

5. Grid connected vs off-grid SHP - Business Case



Grid connected SHPs

Off-Grid SHPs as part of microgrid

6. Small Hydro Power Feed in Tariff across states



Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala

7. Evaluation of SHP tenders in different states

8. Component of Hydro Power in Renewable Portfolio of different states in India

9. Benchmarking Cost of SHPs

10. Impact on SHP due to concentrated focus on Solar

11. Permits & Clearances required to Setup SHP in India

12. SHP in Micro-grid

13. Proposed, Planned & Under Construction SHP Projects in India [Value & Volume]



Project Location

Project Details

Project Developer

Project Financiers

Project Commission Date

Project PPA

14. Projected capacity of SHP in India by 2024-25



By States

By Type

15. SHP value chain analysis



Key OEMs

Key Developers

16. Small Hydro Turbine Market in India in 2018-19 and 2024-25



By Capacity

By Company

By Region

By turbine type [pelton, francis, turgo, Kaplan]

17. Market for O&M services of SHPs in India

18. Market for R&M of SHPs in India



R&M SHP projects across India

19. Estimating component demand by 2018-19



Generators

Transformers

Valves

Switchgear

BoP

