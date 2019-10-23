Animal Feed Additives Market by Product, Species, Form Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Additives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Feed Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2024.



Reduction in the use of antibiotics, increased demand for phosphates in animal feed, growing trend of premium breeding and organic production are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the animal feed additives market during the forecast period.



The need to increase livestock productivity is one of the major reasons driving the market. Also, the growing awareness of animal well-being, sustainable farming, and proper animal nutrition is increasing the market growth. Poultry is the largest segment with APAC accounting for the largest market share for the segment.

However, the aquaculture segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for aquaculture feed additives is increasing in the US, Nordic, and South Africa. The demand for sustainable nutrients, the consumption of antibiotic-free products, and the growing awareness of organic animal farming practices are other major catalysts for the changing animal feed industry.



Market Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, species, form, and geography. While the amino acids segment accounts for the largest share of the market, the eubiotic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period 2018-2024. Amino acids are one of the key nutrients used for the healthy well-being of livestock. Hence, the rise in environmentally sustainable is an important factor for segment growth. The APAC market is expected to post an absolute growth of 34% by 2024. The need to improve the livestock quality is expected to be a major driver for the vitamins segment during the forecast period.



Poultry is the largest segment in the animal feed additives market. The growing demand for high protein diets and the increasing population growth are augmenting well for the poultry segment. The market will be driven majorly by the US, China, Brazil, however, emerging economies are likely to be the fastest adopter of poultry supplements during the forecast period. Factors such as increased awareness of organic nutrients and the high demand for poultry products are likely to boost the market growth. APAC is the largest market for swine feed and accounted for a market share of approx. 35% in 2018. China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam are key markets driving the demand for swine supplements in the region due to high swine meat production.



Liquid form supplements are the largest segment in the global market. The demand is growing due to easy handling and mixing with supplements. They are excellent carriers and are nutrient-rich. Convenience and cost-effectiveness of liquid form nutrients are major factors boosting the growth of the market segment. While China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are the major markets for liquid form, the US is expected to boost the demand for liquid nutrients during the forecast period.

The increased demand for dry additives among livestock farmers is driving the segment. As dry nutrients are spill-proof and can be handled and stored easily, the demand is growing. The presence of a large livestock population is a key driving for the high demand for dry form nutrients in the APAC region. Further, the growing awareness of animal farming camps also will be fueling demand for dry products.



Geographical Analysis



APAC is the largest animal feed additives market globally. A large livestock population in the region is driving the demand in the region. Further, the increased awareness of advanced animal farming techniques is fueling the demand in the region. Europe constitutes the second-largest market share globally. The growing demand for protein-rich food in the region is boosting the market. Further, the demand for high-quality nutrients is increasing in the Europe market as livestock production is growing at a significant rate.

North America is one of the major exporters and consumers of meat. The US accounted for more than 80% of the North America animal feed additives market in 2018. The growing demand for high-quality meat, sustainable animal farming, and increased export will drive the demand in the North America market. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina are the key contributors to the market. High meat production, growing exports, and increasing nutrient costs are contributing to the market growth in the region.



Key Vendors Analysis

The global animal feed additives market is consolidating and competitive as vendors are competing in terms of quality, innovation, and pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ from region to region and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, the future market growth mainly depends on the ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products in a timely manner.

The market concentration is likely to grow, and global players operating in the market are expected to grow via non-organic strategies. New companies may lose market share because of the introduction of technologically advanced and innovative products from vendors with high promotional expenditure. Vendors also need to remain abreast with the upcoming products to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. An increase in competition and business expansion could lead to vendors increasing their promotional and advertising expenses as well as research and development costs, which may place pressure on their margins and affect their profitability.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Species

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Form Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Population vs. Food Demand vs. Feed additives



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Concern for Animal Nutrition & Environmental Impact

8.1.2 Increased Focus on Dietary Needs of Animals

8.1.3 Increased Demand for Phosphates in Animal Feeds

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Threat to Supply Chain from Disease Outbreaks

8.2.2 Clash Between Feed Additives & Premix Markets

8.2.3 Growing Demand for Plant Proteins

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Phytobiotics Gaining Momentum in Feed Additive Market

8.3.2 Reduction in Use of Antibiotics

8.3.3 Probiotics are Future of Animal Feed Additives

8.3.4 Growing Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production



9 Global Animal Feed Additives Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Animal Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Poultry

10.4 Swine/Pork

10.5 Cattle

10.6 Aquaculture

10.7 Other Species



11 By Form Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Liquid Feed Additives

11.4 Dry Feed Additives



12 By Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Amino Acids

12.4 Vitamins

12.5 Antibiotics

12.6 Eubiotics

12.7 Minerals

12.8 Enzymes

12.9 Other Feed Additives



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 APAC



15 Europe



16 North America



17 Latin America



18 Middle-East & Africa



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview



20 Key Company Profiles

20.1 Cargill

20.2 DuPont

20.3 ADM

20.4 BASF group

20.5 Nutreco

20.6 DSM

20.7 Alltech



21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Zoetis

21.2 Elanco

21.3 Evonik

21.4 Perstorp

21.5 Adisseo

21.6 Novozymes

21.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

21.8 Chr. Hansen

21.9 Biovet

21.10 Kemin

21.11 Lallemand

21.12 AB Vista

21.13 Advanced Enzymes

21.14 Land O' Lakes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvxd3v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.