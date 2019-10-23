SVN EXPANDS REACH IN MOBILE, ALABAMA WITH ADDITION OF SVN | TOOMEY PROPERTY ADVISORS

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corporation (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of Mobile-based SVN | Toomey Property Advisors.

With over 12 years in the industry, managing director Justin Toomey has experience in every aspect of the commercial real estate business. As Justin’s client base and service offerings continue to expand, he has started to grow his team to maintain his high standards of service for his clients. SVN | Toomey Property Advisors specializes in tenant representation, landlord representation and investment sales.

“I joined the SVN brand for the culture, network and great reputation,” said Justin Toomey. “Having a strong national network for our tenant and landlord representation services is extremely valuable for our clients across the country.”

“Justin and his team are a great addition to the Mobile market and SVN as we share the same vision and dedication to the culture” said SVN’s Vice President of National Franchise Sales and Development Marc Seinfeld.

About SVN International Corp.

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN’s brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

Donna VanSchagen SVN International Corp. 6173047235 donna.vanschagen@svn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.