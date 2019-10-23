It’s Still Game On in Charlotte: Ally Turns Charlotte into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s still game on, Charlotte! Mr. MONOPOLY visited the Epicentre in the heart of the city to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Charlotte, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com .



Contact:

Justin Nicolette

Ally Financial

Justin.Nicolette@Ally.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5ea7203-b4f6-484d-a6ca-2a0fd79e770f

It's Still Game On, Charlotte! It’s still game on, Charlotte! Mr. MONOPOLY visited the Epicentre in the heart of the city to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Charlotte, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.