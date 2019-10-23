In First-Ever Partnership, Two Iconic Brands Come Together to Celebrate the Holiday Season With the Creation of the “Toy Soldier” Cookie Inspired by the Iconic Rockettes Number, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers”

Pepperidge Farm and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, announce Pepperidge Farm as Official Cookie Partner of the Holiday Production

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperidge Farm, the #1 premium holiday cookie brand, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, announced today Pepperidge Farm as Official Cookie Partner of the Christmas Spectacular. This first-time partnership will bring together two iconic brands in celebration of the magic of the holidays and will include the creation and sale of the new “Toy Soldier” cookie, inspired by the production’s iconic Rockette number, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.” Starting in late October and for a limited time only, Pepperidge Farm “Toy Soldier” cookies will be available at all major grocers nationwide. The cookies will also be available for purchase at Radio City Music Hall during this year’s Christmas Spectacular for a limited time. Additionally, each bag of cookies comes with special ticket offer on select performances of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular production.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Pepperidge Farm and bring together two iconic brands that are both deeply rooted in creating holiday memories,” said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions Business Operations, The Madison Square Garden Company. “Through the creation of the Pepperidge Farm ‘Toy Soldier’ cookie, we are able to share in a unique way the beloved ‘Parade of the Wooden Soldiers’ number, which has been performed in the Christmas Spectacular since 1933, with consumers nationwide. Now, families can have a piece of the Christmas Spectacular be a part of their holiday cookie traditions.”

Adorned with the classic image of a saluting toy soldier like those in the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” number, this spiced shortbread cookie features the perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar, satisfying any holiday craving. Not to mention, the cookies are baked with no artificial flavors or preservatives (just one more reason why they’re so good). The “Toy Solider” cookie offers a simple cutout shape, perfect for decorating at home with icing for a quick yet festive gift, activity, or sweet treat, creating lasting holiday memories.

“During the holidays, 1 in 5 shoppers buy and decorate store-bought cookies,” said Janda Lukin, Campbell Snacks Chief Marketing Officer. “This inspired our bakers to craft the limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Toy Soldier cookie in partnership with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Our cookies are made with real cinnamon and brown sugar and feature a ready-to-decorate holiday design.”

Decorating the new Toy Soldier cookie? Tag @PepperidgeFarm and @TheRockettes on Instagram and use #PepperidgeFarmToySoldier to show Pepperidge Farm how you’re making the holidays a little more festive this season!

The new “Toy Solider” cookie joins the Pepperidge Farm Holiday Cookie Collection which includes fan favorites adorned in limited-edition holiday packaging like Candy Cane Milano, Mint Brussels, Chessmen, Linzer, Chocolate Fudge Pirouette, Classic Collection and Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies.

State of the Busiest Baking Season of the Year

As the busiest baking season of the year at Pepperidge Farm, the company has its finger on the pulse of cookie lovers everywhere. According to Campbell Snack’s 2017 Holiday Research Study, roughly half of consumers will be serving store-bought premium cookies at Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Cookies are the #1 food item gifted during the holidays

More than 1 in 5 shoppers plan to decorate premade cookies instead of baking a batch themselves

More than 1 in 3 shoppers will decorate store-bought cookies and give them as gifts for the holiday season

For more information on all things Pepperidge Farm, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/ .

For more information on the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, running November 8, 2019 through January 5, 2020 at Radio City Music Hall® visit www.rockettes.com/christmas.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm, Incorporated, is a leading provider of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937. Celebrating 80 years in 2017, Pepperidge Farm bakes nearly 100 different snacks including 29 varieties of Goldfish crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The snacking portfolio includes iconic Goldfish crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies. Pepperidge Farm bakes more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm is now in approximately ¾ of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Facebook and Twitter.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also, under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com



