Hoyer Statement on the Ways and Means Committee Markup of H.R.3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act

“Last night, the House Committee on Ways and Means completed its markup of H.R. 3, House Democrats’ legislation to lower prescription drug prices. Last week, the Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Committee on Education and Labor both marked up the bill. I look forward to bringing this legislation to the Floor soon so the full House can take action to help Americans better afford their prescription drugs. We must bring an end to out-of-control prices that have forced many individuals and families to have to choose between paying for needed medication and paying for rent or food. No one should have to make such choices in America in the twenty-first century.”