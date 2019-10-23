NFL CHAMPION RICHARD SHERMAN JOINS THE BOARD OF BRAVO TIP OR PAY

Richard Sherman Joins BRAVO Tip or Pay

The four-time Pro-Bowler joins the fast-growing fintech startup as a Board Member and Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BRAVO TIP OR PAY welcomes their newest board member, professional football player and philanthropist Richard Sherman.

“We are excited to welcome Richard to our BRAVO family,” said Maria Luna, BRAVO’s co-founder and CEO. “Richard’s vision, values, principles, skills and experiences bring a valuable perspective that will positively impact our users.”

BRAVO is a fast-growing fintech startup first showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco where the minimum viable product won the Audience Choice Award. Since then, BRAVO has evolved into a free mobile financial marketplace for service professionals, artists and creators to connect with customers, supporters and fans to pay and get paid directly through a seamless, secure application and monetize their work.

“I am beyond excited to join the BRAVO team. Their mission is inspiring and I am looking forward to seeing BRAVO Tip or Pay become a mainstream platform.” - said Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman joins the BRAVO team at an exciting time of scaling and during the launch of their campaign #YouandMe, a campaign of financial empowerment that shows BRAVO is for everyone, from service professionals to musicians, artists, content creators (bloggers, streamers, e-sports, etc.) and any individual across the country. #YouandMe communicates how we all can easily connect and support each other with BRAVO.

BRAVO Tip or Pay processes millions of dollars in payments on a quarterly basis by connecting users and customers or fans with a seamless payment experience without exchanging personal information. Their next iteration incorporates these seamless features along with extensive enhancements for a powerful (and fun) marketplace unlike anything seen before!



Positive Customer Impact:

BRAVO Tip or Pay has created a free easy to use marketplace already embraced by hundreds of thousands of service industry professionals, musicians, artists, influencers, and content creators as a method for their customers and fans to support their work and monetize.

Product Availability:

BRAVO Tip or Pay can be downloaded for free on the Apple App store, Google Play, and www.trybravo.com.

