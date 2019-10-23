Discover Global Betaine Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Betaine Market Professional Survey Report 2019”.

Global Market Outline: Betaine Market

A betaine in chemistry is any neutral chemical compound with a positively charged cationic functional group such as a quaternary ammonium or phosphonium cation that bears no hydrogen atom and with a negatively charged functional group such as a carboxylate group that may not be adjacent to the cationic site. A betaine thus may be a specific type of zwitterion. Historically, the term was reserved for TMG (trimethylglycine) only. Biologically, betaine is involved in methylation reactions and detoxification of homocysteine. In biological systems, many naturally occurring betaines serve as organic osmolytes, substances synthesized or taken up from the environment by cells for protection against osmotic stress, drought, high salinity, or high temperature. Intracellular accumulation of betaines, non-perturbing to enzyme function, protein structure, and membrane integrity, permits water retention in cells, thus protecting from the effects of dehydration. It is also a methyl donor of increasingly recognised significance in biology.

The betaine market is estimated to grow with its increasing application in food, feed, and other industries such as cosmetics and detergents. The usage of betaine in the food industry has increased in the past few years, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits related to the consumption of betaine. It is majorly used in functional drinks to increase the nutritional value. The prime reason for the increased demand and usage in the food industry is the rising demand among consumers regarding the usage of natural products in beverages. It is also used in the over-the-counter products, such as digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Over-consumption of the product is expected to pose side effects. This is anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Recent product developments including product in new hydrochloride form is expected to enhance market growth over the forecast period. North America dominated the global market and is estimated to witness stagnant growth rates over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to overtake North America by 2020 in terms of demand and become the largest regional market over the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of health drinks and dietary supplements in emerging economies of India and China.

The global Betaine market was valued at 2600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

Top key Players

American Crystal Sugar

Amino

Associated British Foods

BASF

DuPont

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Synthetic Betaine

Natural Betaine

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Detergents

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Betaine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Betaine Market

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The report explores different factors attributing to fast-paced growth in the global Betaine market including a detailed study of several volume trends, pricing history, and the value of the product/ service. Some noteworthy factors studied in the market research report include the impact of snowballing population growth, proliferation witnessed in technological innovation, as well as, demand and supply dynamics experienced by the Betaine market. Apart from this, it includes the introduction of government policies and the competitive landscape of the Betaine market during the review period.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Betaine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Betaine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Betaine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Betaine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Betaine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.







