Sentiment Survey Report Released by HospitalityNet Reveals Surprising Insights from Industry Leaders

Experts and insiders share their key priorities in milestone hospitality technology report to support suppliers and hoteliers in making strategic and tactical decisions

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HospitalityNet™, the most-trusted source for hospitality industry news, and HFTP, a global nonprofit association that is dedicated to solving industry problems and facilitating education, today revealed the results of the first-of-its-kind Hospitality Technology Sentiment Survey compiled in a comprehensive new report. The report explores the technology priorities, pertinent topics and key areas of investment focus of hotel companies, technology providers, industry experts, and educational institutes.

The report includes feedback from over 540 survey respondents from around the globe, with over 60% of respondents having ten or more years of active experience in the hospitality industry. The majority of participants (58%) are hoteliers or represent hoteliers. The report, sponsored by Shiji, represents one of the largest samples on the topic and included categories defined as hoteliers, suppliers, consumers, industry consultants, academics, associations, and media. Additional partners include Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) as an academic and analysis contributor, as well as Puzzle Partner as content and analysis contributor.

Key points of the report revealed the following:

IT budgets are seeing increases to keep up with tech demand in 2020 and beyond

Over half of respondents indicated they were concerned about access to IT professionals

48% of the respondents indicated that they were using APIs for connectivity/interfaces

Over half of respondents state that they are very confident in the industry’s revenue growth potential over the next year

At a minimum, respondents reported a positive guest experience requires Wi-Fi, climate control, and USB plugs as the most popular tech-enabled features.

Some of the main challenges facing guests today include slow booking process, poor Wi-Fi connection, non-functioning door-lock key cards, and repeating details at check-in.

“The goal of this initiative was to start an open dialogue and share knowledge about the trends that will shape the guest experience in 2020 and beyond,” explains Henri Roelings, Founder & CEO at HospitalityNet. “The report showed many different perspectives, but overwhelmingly, the sentiment is that technology innovation is critical to our industry’s trajectory for growth.”

“HFTP has taken steps to build and support research initiatives that provide industry resources backed by its global network,” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. “When Hsyndicate approached HFTP to partner with them on the HN Sentiment Survey Report, it presented an opportune project to capture the pulse of the industry. Conducting the survey at this past year’s HITEC was a way to get direct access to professionals who think and consider the ins and outs of technology in the hospitality environment – where it is at and where it is going.”

The full results of the survey are featured in an in-depth report available for free download on HospitalityNet. Plans are to conduct this survey annually to serve as an industry-barometer to assist industry leaders in making strategic and tactical decisions as we enter into the next decade.

Download the full report via https://www.hospitalitynet.org/sentimentsurvey.

About HospitalityNet™

HospitalityNet, powered by Hsyndicate, is the #1 ranked website for the global hospitality community. Recognized as the most influential industry trade publication, HospitalityNet attracts the largest number of unique visitors, page views and targeted subscribers through its unparalleled network of sites and partners. Since its inception in 1999, HospitalityNet has been regarded as the most trusted source for industry leaders and experts to connect, share, and learn. Content is distributed to a network of partner sites and associations including HFTP, HSMAI, and HITEC, and supports all facets of the business including opinion articles, press releases, appointments, events, job openings, webinars, reports, sponsored content, and digital advertising. HospitalityNet has the most innovative publishing and distribution technology, as well as robust reporting capabilities to ensure clients can maximize their marketing ROI and measure their success.

To learn more visit hospitalitynet.org

