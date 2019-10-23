ASG Welcomes Sukanti Ghosh as Senior Vice President and South Asia Practice Lead

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, announced today that Sukanti Ghosh has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and lead of the firm’s South Asia practice.

Mr. Ghosh brings more than 25 years’ experience advising leading corporations, economic development boards, alliances, associations and civil society organizations on effective engagement with federal and state governments. His expertise ranges from market access and investment-linked policy incentives to economic development and energy access, and he has worked across industries ranging from banking and financial services to healthcare, technology and consumer products.

“We are delighted to welcome Sukanti to ASG,” said ASG Co-Chair Carlos Gutierrez, who served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce. “The U.S.-India relationship today is of considerable importance to both countries - from the perspective of a valuable economic corridor and in terms of fostering geopolitical stability in the Indo-Pacific region. His counsel will substantially help our clients that seek to enter or grow their presence in the region, as well as those based in South Asia that are interested in expanding overseas.”

Prior to joining ASG, Mr. Ghosh led the India operations of a leading global consultancy as Managing Director, based in Mumbai and Houston. Earlier in his career, he worked in the banking and financial services industry across the Middle East and South Asia, where he successfully built and managed corporate and product brands, launched new institutions, and supported M&A efforts.

ASG’s South Asia practice includes senior members based in New Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, and has successfully served clients from Bangladesh to the Maldives, and from Sri Lanka to Afghanistan, and Myanmar.

Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. We help clients understand and successfully navigate the intersection of public, private, and social sectors in international markets. ASG’s worldwide team has served clients in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit albrightstonebridge.com.





