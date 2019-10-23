CannabisNewsWire and USA CBD Expo Team Up to Heighten Visibility of the Largest CBD/Hemp Event in Vegas 

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire– CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), an information service specializing in cannabis-related news, is proud to announce that it will be an official media partner at USA CBD Expo Vegas, the nation’s largest CBD and hemp event. The trade show is scheduled for Feb. 13–15, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The USA CBD Expo team is renowned for bringing its unrivaled passion for the CBD/hemp industry to each of their many events. Team members work hard to ensure that whether attendees are buyers, business owners or consumers, they will find everything they need at USA CBD Expo. The Las Vegas event features the largest selection of CBD/hemp products yet, with new and innovative offerings that includes edibles, tinctures, beverages, topicals, vapes, cosmetics, flowers, pet products and more.

With more than 300 vendors and 500 brands gathered together under the Las Vegas Convention Center roof, USA CBD Expo offers the right product, the right brand and the right deal for every event participant. The list of USA CBD Expo vendors includes Bang Energy/Stoked, Curaleaf, Day One, Ignite, CaniBrands, and Fort Point Payments, just to name a few.

The event agenda features topics from health and fitness to investing and product development. Experts in branding and advertising, law, agriculture, regulations and even pet health will also be sharing their insight and experience. Notable speakers include Olympic champion Dara Torres, NFL player Kyle Turley, professional racer Matt Hagan, the CEO of Pothead Haircare Kailyn Lowry, and many more.

CannabisNewsWire is honored to be part of the event and share the unique opportunities found at USA CBD Expo.

“Our 5,000-plus partner network — including USA Today, International Business Times, MarketWatch, Apple News and many others — provides a powerful communication tool to raise the awareness of this amazing event,” explains Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “In addition, we reach out directly to cannabis enthusiasts, consumers, businesses and investors from diverse demographics through social media accounts in our 40-plus brand network. Furthermore, USA CBD Expo Vegas will be featured prominently on our conference events page at CBDWire, HempWireNews and CannabisNewsWire. Through our efforts, we are dedicated to attracting additional attendees for this premier event and are honored to collaborate directly with the USA CBD team.”

“We’re excited to work with CannabisNewsWire to increase the awareness, reach and attendance of our event,” adds Nicole Beiner, Director of Marketing for USA CBD Expo. “We are impressed with both the professionalism of their team and look forward to joining them as we create the best experience for all our attendees as possible. We are passionate about creating all-inclusive CBD/Hemp events because of our love for what we do. We recognize that same level of commitment and passion in CannabisNewsWire.”

