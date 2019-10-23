2019 Home Textiles Industry Analysis: World Market Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Textile Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home textile market is one of the most profitable business segments in the global textile industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2024.



Key Highlights



The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing.

The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, with countries like India, China, and Pakistan being the key suppliers.

Rising focus on the market by governments and favorable regulatory policies are expected to be one of the major reasons for the market disruption. Such support has met with growth in investments in the market, further strengthen growth.

The global home textile market is expected to face a considerable challenge from the high cost of logistics.

Growing real estate market along with growing consumer spending on a home renovation is also expected to drive the market growth.

Major Market Trends



Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally



As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by India (11%) with USD 5 billion.



Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the United States, Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.



Growing Bed Linen & Bed Spread Segment



Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the Global Home Textile Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, demand is driven by consumer income.



Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Global Economic Development

4.2.2 Growing Urbanization

4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth

4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market

4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet

4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles

4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Technological Innovations

4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc.)



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Bed Linen & Bed Spread

5.1.2 Bath or Toilet

5.1.3 Kitchen Linen

5.1.4 Upholstery

5.1.5 Floor

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline

5.3.2 Online

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Welspun Group

6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co. Ltd.

6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing

6.1.5 Shaw Industries

6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc.

6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou

6.1.10 Headlam Group



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rwuau

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

