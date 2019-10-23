It’s Still Game On in the Big Apple: Ally Turns New York City into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s still game on in the Big Apple! Mr. MONOPOLY visited Chelsea Market to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Manhattan, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.



Contact:

Justin Nicolette

Ally Financial

Justin.Nicolette@Ally.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419f630e-2c12-4f1b-b2fe-427ec3ba79b6

Ally Turns New York City into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune It’s still game on in the Big Apple! Mr. MONOPOLY visited Chelsea Market to kickoff Ally + MONOPOLY®. Now through Oct. 28th, Ally Financial brings Ally + MONOPOLY® to Manhattan, turning the city into a real-life MONOPOLY® game board with valuable prizes. People can also play a version of the game online by visiting PlayAlly.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.