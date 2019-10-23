Terex Names Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer Stacey Babson-Smith a CEO Direct Report

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced that Stacey Babson-Smith, the Company’s Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, will report directly to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, effective January 1, 2020. She will continue to serve on the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Babson-Smith previously had reported to Eric I Cohen, Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel, who will be leaving the Company on December 31, 2019.



Ms. Babson-Smith has been with Terex for 17 years, the last 11 of which as Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. She has built and led a robust global ethics and compliance program that includes policies, systems and processes, tool kits, training, investigations, communications and monitoring, with full oversight of all corporate ethics and compliance activities. Recently, Ms. Babson-Smith also took over leadership for the Terex Global Trade team. Previously, for six years she was the Company’s Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Employment & Diversity / Corporate Counsel, Director of HR Compliance.

She holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

Mr. Garrison commented, “Ethics and Compliance is core to Terex’s values. Stacey has made exceptional contributions to Terex as a strategic business partner to executive leadership on ethics and compliance matters globally. She has helped the Company instill integrity and compliance as value propositions to attract and retain our customers, suppliers and talent across the Company. Stacey has helped Terex stay vigilant against key risk areas like anti-corruption, global trade issues, anti-fraud, cyber security, data privacy and protection, and merger and acquisition risk and integration.”

Mr. Garrison added, “Stacey is a highly valued member of our Executive Leadership Team. I look forward to working with her even more extensively on a direct-report basis going forward.”

