Brian J. Henry to Leave as Terex SVP Business Development and Investor Relations; Terex Promotes Randy Williamson to lead Strategy and Business Development

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced that Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations will leave the Company effective December 31, 2019. Brian led Terex Merger & Acquisition activities for his entire 29-year career with the Company and was instrumental in developing and completing the over 50 transactions that comprise Terex today. More recently, Mr. Henry also led the Company’s Investor Relations and Strategy functions.



Randy Williamson will succeed Mr. Henry as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, continuing to lead Company and business-level strategy development while also assuming Mr. Henry’s lead role in corporate portfolio development. Mr. Williamson will report to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO and will become a member of the Executive Leadership Team. With Mr. Henry’s departure, leadership of the IR function will transition to Terex CFO John Sheehan. Details of this transition including the future point of contact for the investment community will be communicated at a later date.

Mr. Williamson joined Terex in 2007 as Vice President, Strategy and Planning, reporting to Mr. Henry. Prior to coming to Terex, Mr. Williamson held various strategy and general management positions at DuPont, Booz Allen, and Solvay. He holds an MBA from Duke University, The Fuqua School of Business, and a Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clemson University.



Mr. Garrison commented, “Brian has been the consummate leader of the Terex’s business development and architect of the Company’s acquisition and disposition strategy. Brian also led Terex’s Investor Relations activities, bringing a unique knowledge and perspective of the Company’s business, its competitors and the industry generally. On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Terex team members, I want to thank Brian for his many contributions to Terex over the course of his 29 years with the Company. We wish him the best.”

Mr. Garrison continued, “Randy has been an important team member for Terex working with Brian. Over the past 12 years, Randy has been instrumental in developing Terex segment and portfolio strategies, executing acquisitions and divestitures, and supporting Investor Relations activities. I look forward to working with Randy going forward.”

