Kevin A. Barr to Leave as Terex SVP Chief Human Resources Officer; Terex Promotes Amy George to Succeed Him as CHRO

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced that Kevin A. Barr will be stepping down as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer, and leaving the Company effective December 31, 2019. Amy George will succeed him as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and will lead the Terex Human Resources function. She will report to John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, and will continue to serve on the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.



For the past 19 years, Mr. Barr has been Terex’s Chief Human Resources Officer and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team responsible for building a high impact global HR function at Terex, developing the Company’s Terex Way values, and promoting talent development.

Ms. George joined Terex in 2007 and has been responsible for Company-wide talent management initiatives and the global diversity and inclusion agenda. Prior to joining Terex, she held senior HR roles at PepsiCo for nearly 10 years. She holds an MBA from Cornell University, S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

Mr. Garrison commented, “Kevin has been a valued advisor throughout his tenure and a highly respected business partner, mentor and coach within Terex. Kevin has been a leader and the consummate human resources professional. He has been responsible for driving our people strategy centering on a core belief that talented team members, a strong culture and a positive work environment can create competitive advantage. On behalf of the Board and all Terex team members, I want to thank Kevin for his many contributions over the course of his 19 years with the Company. We wish him the best.”

Mr. Garrison continued, “Amy has been instrumental in developing talent, training and diversity across Terex. She has been the driving force behind our Women@Terex and leadership development programs, as well as our organizational design and development. Kevin has worked closely with Amy through the years to ensure that she is prepared to be successful in the CHRO role. I look forward to continuing to work with Amy going forward.”

Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President

Business Development & Investor Relations

(203) 222-5954

brian.henry@terex.com

https://investors.terex.com



About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and materials processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website ( www.terex.com ) and its Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation ) to make information available to its investors and the market.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08678fa8-c2c3-4b6e-bb44-b4eb82c05cc1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf3e86f-b53c-4182-96b9-624710eaf14a

Kevin A. Barr Terex Corporation Amy George Terex Corporation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.