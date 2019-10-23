Global Power Electronics Market Is Expected to Reach $24.84 Billion by 2022

Rising adoption of power electronics in electric vehicle, mounting need for power management devices, and improved efficiency propel the growth of the global power electronics market. The IGBT segment accounted for two-fifths of the total market share in 2015. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% till 2022

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power electronics market was estimated at $13.89 billion in 2015 and is expected to hit $24.84 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016–2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.

Increasing adoption of power electronics in an electric vehicle aggrandized need for power management devices, and enhanced efficiency drive the growth of the global power electronics market. On the other hand, certain leakage issues restrain growth to some extent. However, several government initiatives in HVDC and smart grid are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1785

The power modules segment held the highest share in 2015-

Based on type, the power modules segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2015 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The power discrete segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% till 2022.

The IGBT segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on the device, the IGBT segment accounted for two-fifths of the total market share in 2015 and is anticipated to rule the roost through 2016–2022. The same segment is also predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.5% by 2022.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1785

Asia-Pacific to remain lucrative throughout the estimated period-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region garnered a major share in 2015, contributing to more than half of the total market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during 2016–2022.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global power electronics market report include Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group, Microsemi Corporation, and Texas Instruments, Inc. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides a one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies the client’s insight on factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.