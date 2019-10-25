LEADING LUXURY VILLA RENTAL COMPANY LAUNCHES ECO-FRIENDLY VILLAS AND LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME

Costa Rica Villa Rentals Luxury Villas Santorini Turks and Caicos Villa Matterhorn View Zermatt Villa Nova Costa Rica

Eco-Friendly Villas the way of the future according to Exceptional Villas

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an increase in climate temperature of 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit or almost one degree Celsius and the subsequent impact of that on our environment, weather, seas and glaciers, it has never been more important for every single person on our planet to do what they can to reduce their carbon and ecological footprint. With that mind, Exceptional Villas, who are widely considered to be the worlds most trusted villa rental company have launched a new eco-friendly portfolio that includes villas, private islands and vacation rentals all over the world.

The aim is to encourage both owners and clients to think about the environment and how they can make a difference. The global villa rental company are 100% committed to raising awareness of the importance of being eco-friendly and staying in Eco Friendly Villas while travelling.

There are two important parts of this journey. It starts with encouraging as many villa and vacation rental property owners to adopt sustainability goals within their existing properties or when developing new properties. And to ensure these objectives are in line with the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) to transform the world. These include such items as responsible consumption and production, climate action and life below water. The second part of the campaign is to encourage as many of their discerning clients to book the properties that have made an exceptional effort in providing an environmentally friendly product.

Exceptional Villas have also issued guidelines, tips and advice on how clients can have the most environmentally friendly vacation possible. These guidelines include tips such as

1) Only using reef-safe sunscreens, shampoos and body wash while on vacation. Reef safe means that these products are

not toxic to the coral reef ecosystem or underwater life.

2) Using natural chemical-free mosquito repellent.

3) Switching off air-conditioning unless necessary and especially closing doors to the outside when the air-conditioning system is in use.

4) Choosing eco-friendly villas and vacation rentals

5) Visiting Zero Kilometer Restaurants where all the food is grown and produced in the gardens or farm of the

restaurant. Equally Farm to Table restaurants is a great choice.

6) Choosing countries that are high up on the Environment Performance Index (EPI) such as Switzerland and Costa Rica.

7) Spending more time doing non-motorized water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling and sailing

8) Supporting businesses, restaurants and bars that already are committed to sustainability.

Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said: “We are delighted with the response and interest we have received on our new eco-friendly portfolio as well as the support from owners in adopting environmental improvements.”

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



