USI Recognized for Workplace Health Achievement by the American Heart Association for Second Consecutive Year

Annual Workplace Health Achievement Index Uses Science-Based Best Practices to Evaluate Overall Quality and Comprehensiveness of Workplace Health Programs

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the American Heart Association’s 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced on October 21, 2019, and USI Insurance Services (“USI”) achieved Gold level recognition for the second consecutive year. Companies recognized at the Gold level are among those that obtained the highest Index scores in 2019 for advancing quality workplace health programs and supporting a culture of health best practices. Out of the more than 1,000 participating organizations, USI was once again the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm to receive Gold level recognition in the “greater than 5,000 employees” category.



“USI’s back-to-back Gold recognition by the American Heart Association is a direct reflection of the value we place on the health of our employees, and by extension, those of our clients,” stated Arthur W. Hall, senior vice president and employee benefits leader for USI. “As a leading employee benefits consultant and provider for clients across the U.S. and internationally, we’ve developed a unique culture of health at USI by practicing what we preach and empowering the health and wellness of our more than 7,000 associates.”



The American Heart Association created the Workplace Health Achievement Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs. Studies show that organizations with a strong culture of health, including comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support, are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.



The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Solutions offers a suite of evidence-based tools to help optimize current employee health programs. These tools leverage the science behind the Index while improving consumer engagement and promoting healthier behaviors. To learn more about the Workplace Health Achievement Index or to view the complete list of 2019 achievement recognitions, visit http://www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

###

Attachment

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.