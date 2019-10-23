ADT to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 12 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on November 12, 2019 until 11:59 pm ET on November 26, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13695851 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada. Ranked as the #1 Smart Home Security Provider1, ADT delivers advanced technology-based security and automation solutions for home, work, and beyond, and provides peace-of-mind to its customers, who know they are covered by ADT’s reliable and efficient customer service. ADT offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. Its products integrate with more than 150 innovative, intuitive, and safe smart home devices to fit every customer’s needs. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a purpose-driven company backed by approximately 19,000 employees, more than 200 sales and service locations, and 12 owned and operated monitoring centers connecting customers to lifesaving support for today’s ever-changing security needs, 24/7.

For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow ADT on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations: Media Inquiries: Jason Smith - ADT Mónica Talán - ADT investorrelations@adt.com mtalan@adt.com Tel: 888-238-8525

