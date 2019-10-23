iDirect Government’s Gene Hammond Honored as Veteran Employee of the Year by NOVA Chamber

Experienced Engineer and Army Veteran Helps Fellow Veterans in Spare Time

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced that Gene Hammond, who joined the company out of the U.S. Army, has been named Veteran Employee of the Year in the Distinguished Service Awards by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.



The Distinguished Service Awards honor individuals, companies and non-profit organizations that have made meaningful contributions in assisting military veterans.

Hammond, who serves as senior systems engineer, is a huge supporter of veterans’ causes both inside and outside the company. He joined iDirectGov after the Army where his previous experience was instrumental in helping to land large-scale military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) accounts.

As a volunteer, Hammond often works with the Reeling Freedom Foundation to arrange fishing activities for veterans who cannot afford to enjoy the sport. He is also involved in other year-round events organized for the benefits of veterans.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this veterans award,” said Hammond. “It’s the strength from men and women in uniform who serve and have served our country in all types of positions from the front lines to support work that allows us to freely do what we do in America. Volunteering is a small way I can express my gratitude for my fellow veterans for their willingness to sacrifice for America.”

“This honor bestowed on Gene is well deserved. His dedication to support fellow veterans is evident in his volunteer work and how he supports our veteran employees,” said John Ratigan, president of iDirectGov.

“Gene’s military background has contributed to the building of exceptional, high-performance products that can withstand the most excruciating circumstances in the harshest of environments, where military customers fully expect them to work flawlessly during missions,” Ratigan added.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering iDirect, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP).

iDirect Government is headquartered in Herndon, Va. For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com .

