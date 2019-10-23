Grayscale Investments Releases Second Wave of National Advertising Campaign

Leading Digital Currency Asset Manager Mocks Gold Investments While Promoting Bitcoin and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the largest digital currency asset manager, today unveiled new creative as part of its ongoing #DropGold campaign. The campaign promotes Bitcoin and Grayscale’s flagship investment product, Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), as alternatives to investing in gold through compelling video ads and additional creative content.



The new creative for the #DropGold campaign features a commercial which mocks gold as a useless rock in today’s modern world by juxtaposing it with the potential value that exposure to digital currencies may provide. The spot depicts an old-fashioned businessman laboriously mining a gold nugget before cutting to a meeting with his company’s investment committee. It’s clear that his traditional investment endorsement does not impress the Chief Investment Officer as she reacts, “nice rock” and reaffirms her team’s commitment to forward-thinking investments by allocating to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC).



“We are delighted to continue driving the #DropGold narrative by introducing our second commercial, the next chapter in how we are helping to educate investors about the investment-case for Bitcoin and Bitcoin access products like GBTC,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director at Grayscale Investments. "Gold had its place in history but we now live in a digital world. Embracing innovation is going to make a key difference when it comes to building resilient investment portfolios.”



Through research and portfolio simulations, Grayscale believes that shifting a portion of a portfolio’s gold investment into Bitcoin could improve performance and enhance diversification. According to Grayscale’s hypothetical portfolio simulations,* dropping even 10% of a portfolio’s allocation to gold investment products and replacing it with Bitcoin produced an annualized return that was over 11% higher than that of a pure gold allocation, with comparable levels of volatility.



Grayscale provides opportunities for investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. GBTC provides direct exposure to Bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle. GBTC is the only publicly quoted U.S.-based Bitcoin investment product as well as the largest Bitcoin investment product globally. GBTC is publicly quoted and can be invested in through most brokerages with access to U.S.-listed securities.



The new #DropGold video advertisements will run on digital and social platforms as well as linear TV, targeting key demographics across major U.S. cities. Additional creative will run on digital and social channels. DropGold.com offers additional insights, infographics, and other resources to educate investors about Bitcoin and GBTC. Grayscale collaborated with several firms including Honor Society, which developed and produced the advertisement, as well as Vested, Bandit, Futures Media, Centro, and Red Lab.



To learn more about digital currencies like Bitcoin and to access the creative assets of Grayscale’s #DropGold campaign, please visit https://dropgold.com and follow the conversation via #dropgold.



*Full portfolio simulation details are included in Grayscale’s Bitcoin and the Rise of Digital Gold report. All simulations are subject to the disclaimers therein.



This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager with more than $2.3B in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.





Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co



