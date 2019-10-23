Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Adds Two New Partners to its Los Angeles Office

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (SRF), a full service law firm, announced today that it has added two new partners, Ovsanna Takvoryan and Kristine Takvoryan, to its nationally recognized corporate and securities practice. Ovsanna and Kristine will operate out of the firm’s Los Angeles office, further bolstering its west coast presence.



Prior to joining Sichenzia Ross Ference, the Takvoryans worked in a practice group alongside Joe Tagliaferro III and Barry A. Brust, two attorneys who recently joined SRF and are leading its Los Angeles Office. Prior to that, the Takvoryans managed a boutique practice, Takvoryan Law Group, APC, which grew into a successful firm specializing in business, real estate, and bankruptcy law.

Ovsanna Takvoryan is a partner in the Los Angeles office. She possesses over seventeen years of legal experience serving as counsel to various corporate entities and high net worth individuals locally, nationally and globally, in various industries including, but not limited to, entertainment, retail, real estate, finance, technology, and manufacturing. Ovsanna has extensive experience in structuring business transactions for foreign clients doing business in the United States, and U.S. companies doing business abroad. Ovsanna also specializes in corporate restructuring and in litigation and transactional aspects of Chapter 11 reorganization. Ovsanna is a graduate of University of California School of Law, Los Angeles.

Kristine Takvoryan is a partner in the Los Angeles office. She possesses over twelve years of experience representing business entities and individuals in all phases of insolvency and restructuring (including representation of debtors, creditors, and trustees in bankruptcy proceedings), as well as representing operating businesses in the areas of transactional business, real estate, and finance. Kristine also specializes in intellectual property protection, counseling clients on availability, protection and proper use of trademarks both domestically and internationally, preparing U.S. trademark applications, as well as directing and coordinating the execution of international trademark applications. Kristine is a graduate of Loyola Law School.

“We are excited to welcome Ovsanna and Kristine and their wide-ranging legal expertise to the firm, but more specifically to our west coast office where we are working with a number of companies across many high growth industries,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference. “The formation of this team effectively transitions the continuity the group had established at their previous career roles to our growing Los Angeles office, a direct benefit to our diverse client roster.”

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate and securities practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. Our attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparation of SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets. In addition, our litigation and arbitration attorneys are highly skilled in representing clients from routine lawsuits to complex cases before the SEC, FINRA and other tribunals. The firm also complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice. Visit www.srf.law to learn more, and follow the Firm on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

