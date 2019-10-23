Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer to peer (P2P) lending is also referred as marketplace lending. P2P lending is among the fastest growing segment in the financial lending market. It is an alternative of lending money virtually. The core functioning of marketplace lending platforms is connecting consumers/borrowers with investors/lenders, majorly through online medium.
The market is dominated by North America and especially the US.
In 2018, the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Upstart
Funding Circle
Prosper
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Lending Club
Zopa
Daric
Pave
Mintos
Lendix
RateSetter
Canstar
Faircent
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661547-global-peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individuals
1.5.3 Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size
2.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Upstart
12.1.1 Upstart Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.1.4 Upstart Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Upstart Recent Development
12.2 Funding Circle
12.2.1 Funding Circle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.2.4 Funding Circle Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Funding Circle Recent Development
12.3 Prosper
12.3.1 Prosper Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.3.4 Prosper Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Prosper Recent Development
12.4 CircleBack Lending
12.4.1 CircleBack Lending Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.4.4 CircleBack Lending Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CircleBack Lending Recent Development
12.5 Peerform
12.5.1 Peerform Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.5.4 Peerform Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Peerform Recent Development
12.6 Lending Club
12.6.1 Lending Club Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.6.4 Lending Club Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lending Club Recent Development
12.7 Zopa
12.7.1 Zopa Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.7.4 Zopa Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Zopa Recent Development
12.8 Daric
12.8.1 Daric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.8.4 Daric Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Daric Recent Development
12.9 Pave
12.9.1 Pave Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.9.4 Pave Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Pave Recent Development
12.10 Mintos
12.10.1 Mintos Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Introduction
12.10.4 Mintos Revenue in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Mintos Recent Development
12.11 Lendix
12.12 RateSetter
12.13 Canstar
12.14 Faircent
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661547-global-peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
08411985042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.