Xeo AI and Adaptiv Networks Enter Into a Strategic Distribution Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of SD-WAN In Canada.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeo AI, the fast-growing Canadian Technology Distributor for information, communications & technology solutions, today announced a strategic distributor agreement with Adaptiv Networks, the market leader in software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs). Through this strategic partnership, Xeo AI will offer agile and cost-effective software-defined network connectivity to businesses that require high availability for critical application and workloads, via its vast network of Telecom resellers, MSPs and VARs.



SD-WAN is a game-changing technology that can increase productivity, improve user experience, reduce cost and optimize network utilization by securely and intelligently directing traffic across the WAN via centralized control function. SD-WAN leverages any lower-cost connectivity services (such as DSL and LTE) to deliver unbreakable and quality-controlled connectivity services, transforming the way bandwidth distribution is prioritized across the entire network based on application requirements. The flexible SD-WAN connectivity solutions enable the small-medium businesses with mission-critical workloads to get access to MPLS-type high-performance connectivity without the complexity, or the cost associated with traditional MPLS solutions.

To capitalize on the growing demand for SD-WAN in the SMB market, Xeo AI needed to add SD-WAN in its networking product suite.

"We vetted several SD-WAN providers in every segment across Canada and the US before finalizing an SD-WAN partner for the SMB community," said Ruben Supramanyam, Channel Director, Xeo AI. "Adaptiv, with its cloud-based agile Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution, is uniquely positioned to cater adequately to the entire Canadian small and mid-market community. We will announce our newly signed partnership at the Canadian Channel Partners Conference on Oct 24th at the Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto.”

By combining the router, the cloud orchestrator and the bandwidth into a frictionless NaaS offering, Adaptiv Networks makes it very easy for MSPs and VARs to get quickly onto the SD-WAN bandwagon without any hassle or upfront investments.

Through this agreement, Xeo AI will offer the full suite of Adaptiv’s SD-WAN cloud connectivity solutions via its vast network of channel partners, resellers, MSPs, VARs and agents to business customers across Canada and the US. The addition of Adaptiv Networks to preferred Xeo AI technology vendor creates an excellent opportunity for Xeo AI resell partners, MSPs & VARs to provide agile and cost-effective cloud connectivity solutions without compromising the performance and reliability of mission-critical workloads.

“As we work exclusively through channel partners, a partnership with Xeo AI, the fastest-growing Canadian Master Agency, is a very logical next-step for Adaptiv Networks. We are excited to partner with Xeo AI and look forward to mutual growth across Canada and the US, especially with businesses that rely increasingly on cloud solutions and can’t risk the best-effort nature of the internet nor afford the cost of MPLS,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks.

With the announcement, Xeo AI pushes further the foundation for their AI-powered lead generation and distribution platform for cloud, security & emerging tech solutions that would change the way Canadian channel partners do business today. By taking away the complexity of distribution and the ownership for lead generation & training, Xeo AI makes it easy for the managed service providers to enter into the cloud, security and emerging tech market and take their MSP business to the next level.

About Adaptiv Networks

Agile Cloud Connectivity. We remove barriers to business digital transformation with amazingly simple and effective cloud connectivity. Our mission is to deliver managed SD-WAN services via our network of partners, so businesses of all sizes can realize the benefits of digital transformation with reliable, agile and efficient cloud connectivity. Our partner program combines SD-WAN edge appliances, cloud gateways, network transport, and a management portal offering frictionless service delivery. We get MSPs into the SD-WAN market quickly by providing our expertise and infrastructure along with our unique digital marketing enablement portal that helps build an SD-WAN sales pipeline. For more information, visit adaptiv-networks.com

About Xeo AI:

Xeo AI is a fast-growing communications and technology distributor in Canada. A virtual ecosystem that connects different users of telecom and IT buying cycle to each other, Xeo is an AI-Powered Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) Community distributor that enables Canadian channel partners, including Telecom resellers, MSPs, VARs, agents and consultants. As a Canadian Master Agency, Xeo AI negotiates supplier agreements with industry-recognized technology vendors on behalf of its vast network of resellers, agents and VARs to bring unique communications, cloud and security solutions into the Canadian markets.

Xeo AI makes it possible for MSPs, VARs and agents to become a full-suite service provider instantaneously and resell any services from Xeo AI's consolidated portfolio to their B2B end users without any upfront resource or time commitment. By becoming a Xeo AI partner, Canadian channel partners can also get access to volume pricing and prioritized service levels.

Working as a catalyst that connects different user groups of the ICT community, Xeo struggled with the lack of transparency within these user groups. Xeo quickly realized the need for a smart, connected platform that would provide a seamless service to buyers, channel partners and technology vendors alike. Xeo recognized the need for various users to connect instantaneously and efficiently to make informed decisions, saving them valuable time and resources. With that in mind, Xeo launched the xeo.ai ICT platform that connects multiple users on a single platform to provide a simplified buying experience for end-to-end cloud, telecom and emerging tech solutions.

Xeo.ai is the brainchild of Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc., a B2B strategic consultancy and technology marketing organization.

Join us at the Canadian Channel Partners Conference , Oct 24th at the Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto, at 9.00 am.

For more information, please visit www.xeo.ai , follow @xeo_ai on Twitter or visit the ICT community blog.

