Globex and RSM Announce Completion of Panelist Lineup for Upcoming Dialogue with the Regulators Forum: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech

Forum brings together senior regulators & blockchain leaders for dialogue on pressing industry topics

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Globex) the blockchain software solutions company, and RSM US LLP (RSM) – the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market - today announced that the esteemed panelist lineup is now complete for the upcoming forum ‘Dialogue with the Regulators: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech’ taking place November 5, 2019 at RSM headquarters in Times Square, New York. The forum establishes a unique and much-needed dialogue between senior regulators and industry leaders to drive innovation and regulatory change.

The speaker lineup includes:

Amy Poster, Chairperson, Risk and Regulatory Lead, Globex

John O. Enright, Assistant Director in the Division of Enforcement, SEC

Daphna A. Waxman, Senior Attorney in the Cyber Unit of the Division of Enforcement, SEC

Alex Khachaturian, Director, Office of Financial Innovation, FINRA

William Wade-Gery, Senior Advisor, Office of Innovation, CFPB

Mark Elenowitz, Chief Executive Officer, TriPoint Global Equities/ BANQ®

Richard Friedman, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Jeff Horowitz, Chief Compliance Officer, Coinbase

Yusuf Hussain, Head of Risk, Gemini

Jodi Jamison, Clearing Firm, Counsel

Vlad Khandros, Global Head of Market Structure and Liquidity Strategy, UBS

Morris Marshburn, National Leader, Specialty Finance, RSM US LLP

Vince L. Martinez, Partner, K&L Gates

Joseph Rotunda, Director, Enforcement Division, Texas State Securities Board

F. Jim Della Sala, Group Vice President, Wilmington Trust

Jay Schulman, Principal, Risk Consulting, RSM US LLP

Kathy Tomasofsky, Executive Director, MSBA

Kristen Walters, Global Chief Operating Officer, Risk & Quantitative Analysis Group, Blackrock

Andrew Yeung, General Counsel, Paxful

“The appetite for blockchain is growing rapidly,” says Globex CEO Brian Collins. “This is evident in the response we’re getting from both traditional financial market participants and innovative technology providers eager to come together and be part of the dialogues that will help move the needle on blockchain adoption and understanding.”

“One of the biggest inhibitors for blockchain adoption has been regulatory uncertainty,” says RSM’s National Leader of Blockchain Services Jay Schulman. “It’s forums like Dialogue with the Regulators, fostering educational and actionable conversations with key decision makers, that we believe will ultimately drive regulatory change.”

Dialogue with the Regulators: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech is designed for C-Level Executives and fintech, blockchain industry leaders. At the regulators’ request, no press will be allowed to attend. For more information and to request an invite, please visit https://www.horizon-globex.com/events/dwr2019. Spots are very limited.

About RSM US LLP:

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Globex:

Globex offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading on affiliated digital securities marketplaces through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.

