Martinrea International Inc. Announces Strategic Relationship With Millison Die Casting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced a strategic relationship with Chongqing Millison Die Casting Co., Ltd. Based in Chongqing, China, Millison manufactures and distributes metal casting products for the automotive and telecommunications industries. The strategic relationship represents an expanded global manufacturing presence for Martinrea in Asia, and Millison in Europe and North America.



“Millison brings a deep understanding of the Chinese market and provides an outlet for additional collaboration and growth with our customers,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO, Martinrea International Inc. “We currently share a number of customers including, SAIC-GM, Nissan, Geely, Volvo and Ford. This relationship allows us to further expand our capabilities as a global supplier of aluminum castings.”

Martinrea and Millison have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows the two entities to work together in the Chinese market. Initially, Martinrea and Millison plan to seek opportunities to manufacture aluminum body-in-white and powertrain components leveraging the robust technical resources and knowledge of high-pressure die casting (HPDC).

“Having HPDC capabilities in China will allow us to improve our offering for our global customers and their global platforms,” said Robert Fairchild, Executive Vice President, Sales and Engineering, Martinrea International Inc. “It was important to select a China-based partner whose values align with our drive for new breakthrough opportunities and developing cutting edge technologies for die casting design and manufacturing.”

Millison operates three manufacturing sites with more than 4,000,000 square feet of land in Chongqing and Hubei Xiangyang employing more than 2,000 employees. Millison owns advanced intelligent HPDC casting cells, high-precision CNC machining centers, automatic powder coating lines, with top quality-assurance systems and mold development. It has an annual output capacity of over 60,000 tons of large, complex and high-precision castings.

“We look forward to collaborating with Martinrea International Inc. in the aluminum casting business,” said Arthur Yu, CEO of Millison Die Casting. “Both sides will use their resource advantages to strengthen alliances, better serve our customers, increase market share and achieve mutual benefit and win-win.”

ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 47 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. The Company’s mission is to make people’s lives better by delivering: outstanding quality products and services to our customers; meaningful opportunity, job satisfaction and job security to our people through competitiveness and prudent growth; superior long term investment returns to our stakeholders; and positive contributions to our communities as good corporate citizens. Additional information about Martinrea can be found at www.martinrea.com .

ABOUT MILLISON DIE CASTING CO., LTD.

Millison Die Casting was established in 2001 from a former military company whose business dates back to 1965, and now is a 100% private limited company. Millison is a professional die-casting expert in HPDC of automotive, telecom mechanics and mechatronics. Millison's vision is to create a wonderful lifestyle with good communication and low-carbon. Additional information about Millison can be found at www.millison.com.cn .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Deanna Lorincz

Global Director, Communications and Marketing

deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727 | Mobile: 586.634.1766

Nicole Wan

Marketing Manager

nicole@djmillison.com

Tel: 86 18184076811

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001



