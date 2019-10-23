Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Groome Industrial Service Group to Argosy

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Groome Industrial Service Group by Argosy Private Equity.



Groome, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey is a provider of industrial cleaning and maintenance services to customers in the natural gas-fired power generation,

refinery, manufacturing, construction, marine and aviation industries. Groome services customers in more than 30 states.

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Don Krier

Managing Director/Partner

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 ext. 201



