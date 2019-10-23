VisionDirect Announced as a Finalist in the 4th Annual Shorty Social Good Awards with their #ReefCycle Campaign

VisionDirect has been nominated as a finalist for the 4th Annual Shorty Social Good Awards with their #ReefCycle Campaign

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shorty Social Good Awards recognizes individuals and organizations producing the best cause marketing campaigns. The #ReefCycle campaign, an upcycling solution to remove harmful gill nets in the Great Barrier Reef is produced by VisionDirect and WWF Australia has been selected as a finalist for the category, Best Business-NGO Partnership.#ReefCycle was launched by VisionDirect in July 2019 in collaboration with WWF Australia. The purpose of this campaign was to raise awareness for the endangered marine life in the Great Barrier Reef. It features sunglasses, a product made of recycled commercial gill nets, which has been removed by WWF's supporters.Dermot O’Gorman, WWF Australia’s CEO said: “What a story behind these sunglasses – plastic once used to kill marine life becomes a product to protect your eyes. They are ideal for people who value saving wildlife, sustainability, and creative reuse. If unwanted nets are upcycled, instead of dumped, we can reduce the pollution choking our wildlife.”VisionDirect’s CEO, David Menning, said that upcycling old nets are another way to give back to the community and unlock “a circular economy in eyewear”.“We’re benefiting the environment by taking discarded materials that damage wildlife and creating something sustainable and worthwhile,” he added.The initiative has been nominated for 3 other advertising and PR awards: Best Advocacy Campaign for PRIA's Golden Target Awards, Best Campaign for Not-for-Profit for ADMA's AC&E Awards, and Best Content Marketing Strategy of the Year for B&T's Awards.As a result of a clever marketing campaign, #ReefCycle has reached more than 7 million people and surpassed its original goal of 1000 pre-order to bring recycled sunglasses into production. Independent research found that people who were exposed to the campaign are more likely to engage in ocean-saving behaviors and adopt environmental protection activities into their communities.Learn more about #ReefCycle and VisionDirect Australia Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=3p9JMyxW-QA



