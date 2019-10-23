Functional Foods Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Functional Foods Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Functional Foods market. This report focused on Functional Foods market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Functional Foods Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Functional Foods industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Functional Foods industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Functional Foods types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Functional Foods industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Functional Foods business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Nestle

General Mills

Danone

Dean Foods

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pfizer

GSK

Herbalife

Arla

Champion Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Kellogg

Abbott Nutrition

BASF

Bayer HealthCare

Market Overview

Any food that has been modified for the purpose of enhancing its nutritional content is called as the functional foods. Functional foods claim to improve the well-being and improved health by providing benefits beyond the traditional requirements. A functional food is likely to contain items like bread, beverages, cereals, and other food items that are thoroughly functional with some herbs, vitamins, minerals, and also certain nutraceuticals. The consumption of functional foods should be done in addition to a balanced and healthy diet, which includes all the essential nutrients a human needs per day. Functional foods should not be considered as an alternative or the substitute for a balanced diet.

Functional foods have gained popularity over the last few years not only because of the nutritional value in them but also because of the iodine component in them. Iodine can also be called an essential nutrient that prevents the formation of goiter and also prevents a consumer from different types of developmental diseases or some sort of cognitive disorder. Iodine deficiency is one of the leading causes of preventable diseases of brain damage. Iodization through functional foods can help fight iodine deficiency as well. Moreover, the functional foods also have multiple vitamin and mineral components in them. The multi-nutrient and functional foods have been proven to improve the amount of vitamin E and vitamin D in children and adults, as well. The provision of such a food juice can be a convenient method of maintaining and increasing blood fat-soluble vitamins.

Market Segmentation

Functional foods can be classified based on the type of nutrition added to them. The presence of extra nutrition, which was not present earlier, helps them classify as a distinct variety. And hence, the type of functional foods can be plenty. Some of the common varieties that are available for purchase in the market are Functional Vitamin A foods, Functional Vitamin D foods, Functional Vitamin B foods, Functional Folic acid foods. Functional Vitamin E foods, Functional Vitamin B1 foods, and Functional iodine foods.

Regional Overview

In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia. And in Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga. In Asia, the highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In Middle-East region, the highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Latest News

As reported by Global Fortification Data Exchange, many of the countries mentioned above will need to necessarily translate their policies into manufacturing a juice or food with an improved nutritional value because GFDx will track global progress and make sure quality is guaranteed in each of the functional product.

