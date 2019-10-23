Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Different vehicles use different Electric Vehicle Motor. The main elements of the Electric Vehicle Motor are the electric vehicle batteries as it replaced the conventional combustion engine and has resulted in a rapid development in the field of motors. It has also caused advancement in the field of power electronics since the control techniques used in Electric Vehicle Motor has created opportunity for the various types of motors that can be used for the functioning of electric motors. These motors used in the automotive applications have features like high power density, high starting torque, and also better efficiency.

Key Players

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

• Tesla, Inc. (U.S.)

• BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Metric Mind Corporation (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

In the global market, the EV are available in different specifications, mainly the DC Series Motor, which has high starting toque capacity, then Brushless DC Motors which is similar to DC but does not have commutator or brush arrangement. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) is known in the global market for high efficiency and high-power density. It is the most popular choice for vehicles needing high performance. Next to this Three Phase AC Induction Motors which are known for long life and higher durability, and then the Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM) are best used for high speed application and high power density needed in the EV.

Market Segmentation

The Global market is vast, with diversified number of products under different categories. These products can either be categorized on the basis of their type, or on the basis of how they are used by the end-users. When divided on the basis of type, they are of following types: Induction (Asynchronous) Motor, DC Brushed Motors, DC Brushless Motors, Synchronous Motor and Switched Reluctance Motor. Given the versatility of these product, the global market is expanded into several segments. When split on the basis of application, there are following categories in the global market: Electric Vehicle Motor made of carbon, Electric Vehicle Motor made of copper, Electric Vehicle Motor made of carbon graphite and Electric Vehicle Motor made of metal graphite.

Regional Overview

Market segment by region include seven continents. In the Asia-Pacific region, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc. Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc. are the popular regions with high demand supply. Other than these, there is North America and Africa. Of these continents, the highest demand is in United States, Canada and Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc. In terms of consumption the following countries are on top list: North America, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, United States, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Mexico, Europe, Germany, and South Africa.

Industry News

As reported by a recent study published on space market, . These motors are obviously not something that is new to the world, but given the increased concern on the pollution and the technological advancement in the automotive field, the Electric Vehicle Motor has been trending over the last few decades.

