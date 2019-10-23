Anti-counterfeit packaging 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Anti-counterfeit packaging Market 2019

Description: -

Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly the process of assigning a secure and state-of-the-art packaging to the products to reduces any sort of counterfeit or any type of infringement in the packaging. Anti-counterfeit packaging as a process pf securing the packages also prevents the imitation of the product packages and it is used by a lot of reputable firms to ensure safety of the goods packed inside them. Anti-counterfeit packaging employs of measurements which altogether help in reducing the loss because of counterfeit in packaging in terms of loyalty and the revenue.

Key Players

• Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

• CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

• 3M Company (U.S.)

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• Sicpa Holding SA (Switzerland)

• Alpvision SA (Switzerland)

• Applied Dna Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

• Savi Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• Authentix, Inc. (U.K.)

• Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)

• Tracelink Inc. (U.S.)

• Advanced Track & Trace S.A. (France)

• Atlantic Zeiser GmbH (Germany)

• Impinj, Inc. (U.S.)

Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly driven by the increasing number of frauds and scams. One of the factors that has been influencing the adoption of Anti-counterfeit packaging is the economic damage caused to the customer and the company risks. These days a large group of pharmaceutical companies are using the Anti-counterfeit packaging because they witnessed huge losses pertaining to counterfeit that happened with their products. The adoption of this type of technology for tracking of products decreases the economical damage to the manufacturer and further boosts the adoption of Anti-counterfeit packaging. Apart from this, the Anti-counterfeit packaging technologies are also supported by the favorable legal and government policies, most popularly in the pharmaceutical companies, which has now become the driving factor of Anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The Global market is vast, with diversified number of products under different categories. These products can either be categorized on the basis of their type, or on the basis of how they are used by the end-users. When divided on the basis of type, they are of following types: Anti-counterfeit packaging made of Aluminum, Steel, and Plastic, Liquefied Gas Propellant Anti-counterfeit packaging, Compressed Gas Propellant Anti-counterfeit packaging, and Necked-In, Straight Wall, and Shaped Anti-counterfeit packaging. Given the versatility of these product, the global market is expanded into several segments. When split on the basis of application, there are following categories in the global market: Anti-counterfeit packaging made for Personal Care, Household Care, Healthcare, and Automotive.

Regional Overview

Market segment by region include seven continents. In the Asia-Pacific region, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc. Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc. are the popular regions with high demand supply. Other than these, there is North America and Africa. Of these continents, the highest demand is in United States, Canada and Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc. In terms of consumption the following countries are on top list: North America, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, United States, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Mexico, Europe, Germany, and South Africa.

Industry News

As reported by a recent study published on space market, market of food, pharmaceutical and also retail faced loss of $6000 billion in the year 2016 alone, and hence the introduction of Anti-counterfeit packaging comes as a huge relief for both the companies and their customers.

