Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2018 of $556,000 or $.90 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,662,000 for 2019 compared to $1,671,000 for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.71 compared to $2.69 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $186.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2018 of $173.9 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2019 total $3.80 compared to $1.00 in 2018, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

9/30/19 9/30/18 Total assets $186,183 $173,882 Loans receivable, net 122,081 113,701 Allowance for loan losses 1,756 1,717 Cash and cash equivalents 12,891 9,965 Securities available for sale 24,655 26,767 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 20,021 16,416 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 160,430 149,438 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 24,058 23,000 Shares O/S end of period 612,989 621,022 Non-accrual loans 337 325 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 9/30 Nine months ended 9/30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $1,893 $1,765 $5,520 $5,068 Interest expense 396 303 1,180 800 Net interest income 1,497 1,462 4,340 4,268 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision 1,497 1,462 4,340 4,268 Gain on sale of loans 89 41 153 91 Gain on sale of REO - - (6 ) - Total other income 234 180 677 615 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 128 109 381 337 Gain (loss) on equity investment - - - - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,216 1,116 3,549 3,277 Earnings before income taxes 732 676 1,996 2,034 Income tax expense 130 120 334 363 Net earnings $ 602 $ 556 $ 1,662 $ 1,671 Basic earnings per share $.98 $.90 $2.71 $2.69 Diluted earnings per share $.98 $.90 $2.71 $2.69 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 612,989 621,022 612,989 621,022

Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857



