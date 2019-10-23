There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,159 in the last 365 days.

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2018 of $556,000 or $.90 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,662,000 for 2019 compared to $1,671,000 for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.71 compared to $2.69 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $186.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2018 of $173.9 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2019 total $3.80 compared to $1.00 in 2018, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

     
   9/30/19 9/30/18
     
Total assets $186,183 $173,882
     
Loans receivable, net 122,081 113,701
Allowance for loan losses 1,756 1,717
Cash and cash equivalents 12,891 9,965
Securities available for sale 24,655 26,767
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 20,021 16,416
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731
Equity Investment - -
Deposits 160,430 149,438
FHLB Borrowings and note payable - -
Shareholders’ equity 24,058 23,000
Shares O/S end of period 612,989 621,022
Non-accrual loans 337 325
Real Estate Owned - -
     


     
  Quarter ended 9/30 Nine months ended 9/30
  2019 2018 2019   2018
           
Interest income $1,893 $1,765 $5,520   $5,068
Interest expense 396 303 1,180   800
Net interest income 1,497 1,462 4,340   4,268
Provision for loan losses - - -   -
Net interest income after provision 1,497 1,462 4,340   4,268
Gain on sale of loans 89 41 153   91
Gain on sale of REO - - (6 ) -
Total other income 234 180 677   615
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 128 109 381   337
Gain (loss) on equity investment - - -   -
Total general, admin. & other expense 1,216 1,116 3,549   3,277
Earnings before income taxes 732 676 1,996   2,034
Income tax expense 130 120 334   363
Net earnings $602 $556 $1,662   $1,671
Basic earnings per share $.98 $.90 $2.71   $2.69
Diluted earnings per share $.98 $.90 $2.71   $2.69
Weighted average shares o/s diluted 612,989 621,022 612,989   621,022
           

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

