Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Launch of Chalice Farms Chews in Nevada

Launch Commences with “Takeover Experience” Pre-Halloween Bash at Planet 13 Las Vegas Superstore

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce the Nevada launch of its Chalice Farms Chews line, the popular cannabis-infused fruit chews that include wellness-focused and restorative ingredients.



In conjunction with the launch, Golden Leaf is teaming up with Planet 13, a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, to kick off the launch with a takeover of the iconic Planet 13 Cannabis Entertainment Complex (the “SuperStore”) located off the strip in Las Vegas. Taking place within the Complex’s event space, the bash will feature a masquerade theme and elegant house music. The media and public are invited for an exclusive first look event to sample and purchase the Chalice Farms Chews.

Jeff Yapp, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings, said, “The Chalice Farms brand mission is to deliver the highest quality, handcrafted products that consumers love. The ability to launch these products in conjunction with one of the premier cannabis retailers in Planet 13 and at one of the largest dispensaries in the world, is really exciting. We think Chalice Farms Chews are the perfect adult treat to celebrate Halloween and that this event will serve as a great way to introduce customers to our wellness-focused edibles and have some fun at the same time.”

The Chalice Farms Chews are vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free. Flavored with natural fruit puree, the chews also include wellness-focused ingredients including maca root, goji berry, elderberry, chamomile, passion fruit and acai berry designed to fit lifestyle intentions like sleep, balance, energy, and calm. Available in a range of doses from 5mg to 50mg to fit a wide variety of consumer and patient needs, the chews come in four flavors including Tangerine, Tropical Fruit, Kiwi Strawberry, and Acai Berry.

The Chalice Farms takeover experience is open via special invitation only. Interested parties can reach out to Dianne Chui at Dianne.chui@goldenleafholdings.com to secure their tickets. The event will be open to VIPs and media beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Planet 13 dispensary will remain open to the general public during the event.

To be added to the distribution list please email ir@goldenxtrx.com with “GLH” in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.