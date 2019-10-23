QwikLeaf Establishes Partnership with Green Retail Ventures; Plans to Open 10 Recreational Cannabis Stores Across Michigan

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, MI, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – QwikLeaf, LLC (“QwikLeaf”), the tech startup behind the world’s first click and collect cannabis platform, QwikCollect, announced today, that the Company has entered into a partnership with Green Retail Ventures, to initially open 10 QwikLeaf recreational stores across the state of Michigan.

“As a complete solutions provider for marijuana dispensaries, it only made sense for our Company to explore the financially viable opportunities in physical retail locations,” stated Neil Biafore, CEO of QwikLeaf, LLC. “Given that the State of Michigan will officially start accepting recreational cannabis licenses on November 1st, 2019, this partnership with Green Retail Ventures should help to ensure that we’re among the first in line to secure recreational marijuana licenses (retail sales 21+) – of which upon approval, will become QwikLeaf Cannabis Stores.”

Starting on November 1st, 2019, Green Retail Ventures will begin applying for recreational cannabis licenses in the Metro Detroit and surrounding Michigan areas, as they become available. The QwikLeaf - Green Retail Ventures partnership, will look to initially apply for 10 recreational marijuana licenses.

Highlights of the partnership include:

QwikLeaf will receive 35% of retail sales profits from each store;

QwikLeaf will provide its state-approved cannabis point-of-sale software in stores

QwikLeaf will provide all sales hardware for each store

QwikLeaf will license its name and logo for use in cannabis stores;

QwikLeaf will launch the first click-and-collect cannabis store business model;

QwikLeaf, which recently popped on the radar of DigitalAMN (OTC: DATI) as an investment candidate, is currently raising money leveraging the JOBS Act – listing its Regulation Crowdfunding offering (Reg. CF) on the cannabis-focused funding portal, Fundanna.com (owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc.). Management is confident that endeavors like the QwikLeaf – Green Retail Ventures partnership, will ultimately increase QwikLeaf’s visibility and overall value proposition.

Biafore concluded, “We offer our customers a seamless transaction; the ability to order their products online and pick them up from one of our secured lockboxes. And in having our own retail locations, we will soon have the ability to offer customers a state-of-the-art cannabis purchasing experience.”

“Our proprietary technology makes the cannabis experience an easy, enjoyable process for anyone 21 years of age and older, and with our crowdfunding offering on Fundanna.com, we make ownership in QwikLeaf accessible to everyone!”

For more information about QwikLeaf’s RegCF Offering, please visit

https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/QwikLeaf.

For more information about QwikLeaf, please visit https://qwikleaf.com/.

About Green Retail Ventures

Green Retail Ventures is an investment company looking to gain traction in the Michigan recreational marijuana market. Green Retail Ventures will be providing capital, industry knowledge, and licensing procurement. QwikLeaf will be the exclusive provider of all technology components related to point-of-sale within each store including hardware and software. QwikLeaf will also provide its expertise and knowledge for the development of cannabis stores to be conducive to the click-and-collect business model.

About QwikLeaf, LLC

The QwikCollect Platform is the first click-and-collect cannabis platform in the world. QwikCollect allows consumers to order online and pick-up their cannabis products at a dedicated locker or cube. The platform gives dispensary owners easier entry into the online space, since it has more favorable economics than delivery. The Company’s platform gives customers access to the products they want with little to no wait time. Customers can order online at home, and wait for notification of when their order is ready. QwikLeaf is pioneering this new format and developing tailored solutions for dispensary owners to win in click and collect.

ABOUT Fundanna

Fundanna.com (www.Fundanna.com), is a cannabis-focused, FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal that is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc, under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT). Fundanna.com is one of several industry-specific equity crowdfunding portals within TruCrowd’s family of funding portals.

For information on QwikLeaf’s Offering on Fundanna.com, please visit https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/QwikLea

Website: https://www.fundanna.com/

Contact: Investor@QwikLeaf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.