Atacama Resources Announces Appointments of Alan Sexton (P.Geo., M.Sc.) as Technical Advisor and John Grant to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”), a publicly traded exploration company with over 3000 acres of mineral claims in Northeastern Ontario, including potential gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and graphite deposits is pleased to announce that it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Alan Sexton (P. Geo, M.Sc.) as a Technical Advisor.



Alan is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration including roles as Senior Geologist and District Geologist of various gold and base metal projects throughout Canada and the United States. A Co-founder of Geovector Management in Ottawa, Ontario, Alan has spent much of his career with major mining companies such as Kidd Creek Mines Ltd. and Western Mining Corporation. In addition, Alan has significant experience in northeastern Ontario, having managed several advanced diamond drilling programs on gold projects throughout the Abitibi Greenstone belt.

“It is my pleasure to add a geologist with Alan’s background and experience to our team. I have known Alan for many years, and like Wayne (Holmstead) he is someone that I targeted from the onset of my involvement. His resume speaks for itself and his importance to our company moving forward cannot be overstated. Alan will work alongside Wayne (Holmstead), John (Grant), and Chad (Gloster), and be heavily involved with all aspects of our exploration program. I feel we have assembled a first-class team and I could not be more excited for the future,” remarked Colin Keith, Atacama’s President and CEO.

In addition, Atacama would like to announce the resignation of Dan Finch from its Board of Directors and the subsequent appointment of John Grant. Based out of Timmins, Ontario, John brings over 40 years experience as an exploration project consultant and manager. “First off, I would like to thank Dan Finch for his considerable contributions. We are extremely fortunate that Dan has decided to remain with the company as a consultant. That said, I am thrilled to be adding John Grant to our Board of Directors. He has done a fantastic job since joining our company and I see his appointment as a logical progression. He has an outstanding track record, is highly respected, and has technical expertise combined with industry-wide connections. It is a natural fit,” said David Berry, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atacama.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite and cobalt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports as filed on the OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information please contact:

Atacama Resources International, Inc.

info@acrlintl.com



