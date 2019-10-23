Silex Logic Announces Launch of Its Desktop Application for Trading Tokens Across Various Crypto Exchanges

First of a Kind Crypto Trading Exchange Aggregator Announces the Launch of Crypto Exchange Platform: Silex Terminal

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 22, 2019, 2019—Silex Logic, Inc. ( www.SilexTerminal.com ), the developer of a crypto trading platform leveraging exchanges’ APIs, announced today that their desktop application for Mac and PC is launched and available for download .



Silex is the first desktop Crypto Exchange Terminal application for Mac and PC that allows the user to trade on all exchanges without storing the API keys on a central server. “We are the ideal platform for both crypto-enthusiasts, and professionals looking for a secured and easy way to trade and transfer coins across multiple exchanges,” said Stanislas Duprey, the Chief Technology Officer of Silex Logic .

The Silex Terminal pays utmost attention to security. The Company has developed the Remote Key Encryption Software—RKES, a unique groundbreaking security system that keeps users’ API keys stored and encrypted on their computers. The user will need not worry about personal information being leaked or stolen from a cloud-based system.

“We understand your need for ease of use, with Silex you have a system that seamlessly allows trading across exchanges without the need of multiple screens, plus you get a unified interface making the complete experience effortless and timesaving,” added Duprey.

For more information please visit https://SilexTerminal.com or us at info@SilexTerminal.com .

About Silex Logic, Inc.

Silex Logix is the developer of the first desktop Crypto Exchange Terminal application for Mac and PC enabling users to trade on all crypto exchanges without storing API keys on a central server.

Silex is a free service, with new premium features on the horizon for those interested in a more tailored experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievement in the future to differ materially from forecasted results, performance, and achievement. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the Company's plans or expectations.

