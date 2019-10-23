HealthEC Helps ACO Partners Generate $64.9 Million in Medicare Shared Savings for 2018 Performance Year

ACO clients have achieved more than $108 million in savings since partnering with HealthEC

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC , a 2019 Best in KLAS provider of Population Health Management solutions, today announced that the firm helped its Accountable Care Organization (ACO) clients enrolled in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) achieve a combined $64.9 million in savings for the 2018 performance year.



“Our ACO clients are performing well under the MSSP. We are glad to see that our partners’ commitment to improving performance reporting, optimizing care and lowering costs continues to have a significant impact on the bottom line,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at HealthEC. “And in line with changes to CMS’s Pathways to Success initiative earlier this year, which established more aggressive targets in the move toward downside risk, we look forward to supporting clients – both new and old – as they continue to leverage the power of population health management for performance reporting and compliance.”

HealthEC facilitates next-level quality measure reporting for its ACO partners. In addition to backing clients with comprehensive data aggregation and analytics on its population health management platform, the firm supports each client with strategic advice on improving risk scores, care coordination and provider engagement.

The Shared Savings Program is a key component of the Medicare delivery system reform initiatives included in the Affordable Care Act. Shared Savings Program ACOs are provider organizations that voluntarily work together with Medicare to provide high quality services to Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries and reduce unnecessary costs.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC , is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

HealthEC Contact:

Laura Porto

732.652.1519

laura.porto@healthec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.