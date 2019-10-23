Newly Rebranded business.com Aims to Rebuild Main Street by Empowering Small Businesses

Small Business Decision Engine Offers Expert Advice, Reviews and Digital Marketplace Specifically Curated to Help Businesses Growth and Thrive

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business, revealed the company's newly rebranded site featuring a vibrant community and in-depth product reviews. Fueled by an active community of nearly 200,000 and growing, business.com serves as a small business decision engine for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to glean the right insights and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace. Each month more than 130,000 business professionals connect on business.com to share advice, gather firsthand knowledge, and overcome business challenges. Coupled with comprehensive reviews, expert insight, and original content, business.com provides the tools, information, and services needed to rebuild Main Street. For more information or to join our community, visit www.business.com .

Small Business Decision Engine

The nation's 30 million small businesses are under pressure to make the “right” decision for their operation every day. Whether it is financial considerations, tech applications, employee management, or customer service demands, successfully navigating each operational element makes all the difference between success or failure – especially given today's uncertain global business climate.

With business.com, small business owners can leverage the site's unique emphasis on connection and collaboration, capitalizing on trusted information and expert advice to streamline the decision-making process and improve potential outcomes for their business.



“I have been lucky to have a mindset to always be learning from others who have experiences and expertise to share. I also love to give back the best I can, and what better place to do this for my business education than business.com,” commented community member and founder of Magnificent Marketing, David Reimherr.



Highlights of business.com include:

Comprehensive reviews – Our dedicated team of independent researchers spend countless hours evaluating hundreds of products and services to provide objective, in-depth reviews on the solutions and offerings that contribute to business growth. Featuring a five-point methodology, the best picks identify first-rate options for business owners to consider. We then can facilitate introductions to sellers via a digital marketplace. This marketplace provides a space for sellers to compete for your business saving business owners precious time procuring the products and services they need to run their business well.



– Our dedicated team of independent researchers spend countless hours evaluating hundreds of products and services to provide objective, in-depth reviews on the solutions and offerings that contribute to business growth. Featuring a five-point methodology, the best picks identify first-rate options for business owners to consider. We then can facilitate introductions to sellers via a digital marketplace. This marketplace provides a space for sellers to compete for your business saving business owners precious time procuring the products and services they need to run their business well. Connected community – With more than 56,000 registered experts in our community, reliable information is our currency. Following a vetting process, business.com members can connect with a community of peers, experts, and vendors to manage and grow their business. Our focus is on offering original, insightful content from the owners of small and medium-sized businesses – the very people who are on the front lines.





– With more than 56,000 registered experts in our community, reliable information is our currency. Following a vetting process, business.com members can connect with a community of peers, experts, and vendors to manage and grow their business. Our focus is on offering original, insightful content from the owners of small and medium-sized businesses – the very people who are on the front lines. Expert articles – Featuring proven experts, real people, and savvy professionals, the business.com community fills a gap in what so many small business owners lack in their own networks – a trusted place for information and advice on a wide range of business topics. That model is why community has grown so quickly and continues to do so. To date there are more than 5,000 individual articles on topics ranging from how to secure financing to marketing best practices.

Digital Marketplace Offers Deeper Connections

The business.com platform also serves as a comprehensive digital marketplace designed to connect both buyers and sellers in the right venue at exactly the right time. An entirely performance-driven model, small to medium-sized business owners can connect with vendors offering specific products and services that map to their current needs. Spanning more than 200 product and service categories, the marketplace generates upward of 100,000 qualified sales and marketing leads each month for those selling into the SMB segment.



"Our mission is to help the owners of small and medium-sized businesses grow and thrive, but we think small is a misnomer. Entrepreneurs today need to think big and yet often they just don’t have the big budgets or extensive personal networks to get it done,” noted Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of business.com. “That’s why so many people rely on our vibrant community of business owners, marketers, and sales specialists to connect them to the right experts, the right resources, and the right opportunities. By serving as a small business decision engine, we can empower these businesses to succeed and help rebuild Main Street.”

About business.com

Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

business.com Aims to Rebuild Main Street by Empowering Small Businesses Connecting you to opportunity



