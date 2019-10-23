Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings
/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $3,907,000 which represents an increase of $197,000, or 5.3%, over the $3,710,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2018. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.62 in the 2019 three-month period, increasing from the $0.58 earned in the similar period of last year. The annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the current three-month period were 1.27% and 11.56%, respectively, compared to 1.28% and 12.55% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $10,619,000, which is $267,000 higher than the same period of 2018 primarily due to a $1,363,000 increase in net interest income and a $300,000 reduction in the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1.68 per share compared to $1.64 per share in the 2018 period.
Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $1.216 billion with loans receivable of $905.6 million, deposits of $974.4 million and stockholders’ equity of $134.9 million. Total assets have increased $59.1 million during the past twelve months while loans and deposits have increased $86.4 million and $34.7 million, respectively.
Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed real estate owned, totaled $3.0 million or 0.24% of total assets as of September 30, 2019 compared to $2.3 million or 0.20% of total assets as of September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,405,000 as of September 30, 2019 and represented 604% of total non-performing loans, compared to $8,280,000 and 719% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2018.
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,133,000, which represents an increase of $488,000 compared to the similar period in 2018. An $84.8 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2019 period was 3.60% compared to 3.57% for the similar period in 2018. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $29,546,000, an increase of $1,334,000 compared to the similar period in 2018 due primarily to a higher volume of earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) year-to-date for the 2019 period was 3.51% compared to 3.52% in the same period of 2018.
Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1,882,000 compared to $1,997,000 for the similar period in 2018. The decrease can be attributed to a reduction in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies and non-recurring income related to the settlement of litigation which was recognized in the 2018 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, other income totaled $5,083,000 compared to $5,466,000 in the 2018 period. Gains on sales of loans and securities totaled $358,000 in the 2019 year-to-date period compared to $228,000 in the corresponding 2018 period. Earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies decreased $218,000 compared to 2018 while the 2018 period also includes non-recurring income related to the litigation settlement.
Other expenses totaled $6,791,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $6,572,000 in the similar period of 2018. The higher level of expense during the 2019 period includes an increase of $90,000 for salaries and employee benefits and a $112,000 increase in data processing costs. All other expenses increased $17,000, net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, other expenses totaled $20,224,000 compared to $19,173,000 for the similar period in 2018, an increase of $1,051,000, or 5.5%. The increase includes a $470,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs and a $373,000 increase in data processing expense. All other expenses increased $208,000, net.
Mr. Critelli commented, “Our earnings in 2019 have improved over the first nine months of last year. Our annualized loan growth exceeds 8% in 2019, operating expenses remain well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 58.4%, and our capital base remains above regulatory 'Well Capitalized' targets. The Bank also expanded its market area into Luzerne County, Pennsylvania with the opening of our Hanover Township Office in April, 2019 and has received approval to open an office in Exeter later this year. We continue to search out opportunities available to us and we look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income are derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income and net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net interest income
|$9,891
|$9,388
|$28,773
|$27,410
|Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
|242
|257
|773
|802
|Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|$ 10,133
|$9,645
|$29,546
|$28,212
|This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.
|The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Average equity
|$134,037
|$117,306
|$129,367
|$115,897
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(11,597)
|(11,707)
|(11,623)
|(11,739)
|Average tangible equity
|$122,440
|$105,599
|$117,744
|$104,158
Contact:
William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|September 30
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,067
|$
|17,073
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|848
|295
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20,915
|17,368
|Securities available for sale
|211,199
|247,517
|Loans receivable
|905,582
|819,197
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|8,405
|8,280
|Net loans receivable
|897,177
|810,917
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|3,137
|3,261
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|13,927
|13,797
|Bank owned life insurance
|38,562
|37,718
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|1,572
|1,209
|Accrued interest receivable
|3,726
|3,792
|Goodwill
|11,331
|11,331
|Other intangible assets
|257
|364
|Other assets
|14,053
|9,474
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,215,856
|$
|1,156,748
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|231,211
|$
|218,979
|Interest-bearing
|743,222
|720,735
|Total deposits
|974,433
|939,714
|Short-term borrowings
|52,778
|52,820
|Other borrowings
|35,906
|36,649
|Accrued interest payable
|2,623
|1,705
|Other liabilities
|15,222
|9,180
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,080,962
|1,040,068
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
|authorized: 2019: 20,000,000 shares, 2018: 10,000,000 shares
|632
|628
|issued: 2019: 6,314,688 shares, 2018: 6,274,513 shares
|Surplus
|49,052
|48,087
|Retained earnings
|84,522
|76,645
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2019: 13,807 shares, 2018: 5,729 shares
|(455
|)
|(188
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,143
|(8,492
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|134,894
|116,680
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,215,856
|$
|1,156,748
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|10,776
|$
|9,301
|$
|31,074
|$
|26,645
|Securities
|1,278
|1,483
|4,155
|4,543
|Other
|5
|2
|70
|63
|Total Interest income
|12,059
|10,786
|35,299
|31,251
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,787
|1,116
|5,355
|3,198
|Short-term borrowings
|135
|111
|344
|201
|Other borrowings
|246
|171
|827
|442
|Total Interest expense
|2,168
|1,398
|6,526
|3,841
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|9,891
|9,388
|28,773
|27,410
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|300
|375
|1,050
|1,350
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|9,591
|9,013
|27,723
|26,060
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,200
|1,129
|3,283
|3,211
|Income from fiduciary activities
|167
|151
|454
|463
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|169
|13
|233
|213
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|15
|15
|125
|15
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|222
|297
|630
|848
|Other
|109
|392
|358
|716
|Total other income
|1,882
|1,997
|5,083
|5,466
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,667
|3,577
|10,915
|10,445
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|916
|910
|2,780
|2,659
|Data processing and related operations
|480
|368
|1,400
|1,027
|Taxes, other than income
|179
|153
|520
|480
|Professional fees
|276
|301
|752
|760
|FDIC Insurance assessment
|(5
|)
|87
|150
|265
|Foreclosed real estate
|24
|(26
|)
|37
|68
|Amortization of intangibles
|23
|29
|79
|97
|Other
|1,231
|1,173
|3,591
|3,372
|Total other expenses
|6,791
|6,572
|20,224
|19,173
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|4,682
|4,438
|12,582
|12,353
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|775
|728
|1,963
|2,001
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,907
|$
|3,710
|$
|10,619
|$
|10,352
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.66
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.64
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30
|2019
|2018
|Net interest income
|$
|9,891
|$
|9,388
|Net income
|3,907
|3,710
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.35
|%
|3.40
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.60
|%
|3.57
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.27
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.56
|%
|12.55
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|12.66
|%
|13.94
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30
|Net interest income
|$
|28,773
|$
|27,410
|Net income
|10,619
|10,352
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.26
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.21
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.97
|%
|11.94
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|12.06
|%
|13.29
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.66
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.64
|As of September 30
|Total assets
|$
|1,215,856
|$
|1,156,748
|Total loans receivable
|905,582
|819,197
|Allowance for loan losses
|8,405
|8,280
|Total deposits
|974,433
|939,714
|Stockholders' equity
|134,894
|116,680
|Trust assets under management
|160,230
|164,852
|Book value per share
|$
|21.41
|$
|18.49
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.57
|$
|16.62
|Equity to total assets
|11.09
|%
|10.09
|%
|Allowance to total loans receivable
|0.93
|%
|1.01
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,067
|$
|14,207
|$
|13,583
|$
|18,039
|$
|17,073
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|848
|4,265
|6,291
|309
|295
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20,915
|18,472
|19,874
|18,348
|17,368
|Securities available for sale
|211,199
|238,083
|240,621
|243,277
|247,517
|Loans receivable
|905,582
|887,673
|864,198
|850,182
|819,197
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|8,405
|8,228
|8,349
|8,452
|8,280
|Net loans receivable
|897,177
|879,445
|855,849
|841,730
|810,917
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|3,137
|3,155
|3,132
|3,926
|3,261
|Bank owned life insurance
|38,562
|38,340
|38,134
|37,932
|37,718
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|13,927
|13,880
|14,165
|13,846
|13,797
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|1,572
|1,677
|1,792
|1,115
|1,209
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|11,588
|11,611
|11,638
|11,667
|11,695
|Other assets
|17,779
|17,865
|18,390
|12,718
|13,266
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,215,856
|$
|1,222,528
|$
|1,203,595
|$
|1,184,559
|$
|1,156,748
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|231,211
|$
|221,764
|$
|206,806
|$
|201,457
|$
|218,979
|Interest-bearing deposits
|743,222
|759,460
|767,609
|745,323
|720,735
|Total deposits
|974,433
|981,224
|974,415
|946,780
|939,714
|Borrowings
|88,684
|92,118
|85,779
|105,330
|89,469
|Other liabilities
|17,845
|17,703
|16,629
|10,164
|10,885
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,080,962
|1,091,045
|1,076,823
|1,062,274
|1,040,068
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|134,894
|131,483
|126,772
|122,285
|116,680
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,215,856
|$
|1,222,528
|$
|1,203,595
|$
|1,184,559
|$
|1,156,748
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|Three months ended
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|10,776
|$
|10,328
|$
|9,970
|$
|9,759
|$
|9,301
|Securities
|1,278
|1,435
|1,441
|1,476
|1,483
|Other
|5
|51
|15
|10
|2
|Total interest income
|12,059
|11,814
|11,426
|11,245
|10,786
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,787
|1,839
|1,729
|1,446
|1,116
|Borrowings
|381
|363
|426
|370
|282
|Total interest expense
|2,168
|2,202
|2,155
|1,816
|1,398
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|9,891
|9,612
|9,271
|9,429
|9,388
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|300
|300
|450
|375
|375
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|9,591
|9,312
|8,821
|9,054
|9,013
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,200
|1,052
|1,031
|1,085
|1,129
|Income from fiduciary activities
|167
|145
|142
|126
|151
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|169
|64
|-
|-
|13
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|15
|67
|42
|-
|15
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|222
|207
|202
|277
|297
|Other
|109
|106
|143
|112
|392
|Total other income
|1,882
|1,641
|1,560
|1,600
|1,997
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,667
|3,599
|3,649
|3,575
|3,577
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
|916
|940
|924
|1,036
|910
|Foreclosed real estate
|24
|(10
|)
|23
|104
|(26
|)
|FDIC insurance assessment
|(5
|)
|84
|71
|83
|87
|Other
|2,189
|2,172
|1,981
|2,005
|2,024
|Total other expenses
|6,791
|6,785
|6,648
|6,803
|6,572
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|4,682
|4,168
|3,733
|3,851
|4,438
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|775
|646
|543
|552
|728
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,907
|$
|3,522
|$
|3,190
|$
|3,299
|$
|3,710
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.59
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.58
|Book Value per share
|$
|21.41
|$
|20.90
|$
|20.16
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.49
|Tangible Book Value per share
|19.57
|19.06
|18.31
|17.58
|16.62
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.27
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.28
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.56
|%
|10.93
|%
|10.37
|%
|11.02
|%
|12.55
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
|12.66
|%
|12.01
|%
|11.44
|%
|12.23
|%
|13.94
|%
|Net interest spread (fte)
|3.35
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.40
|%
|Net interest margin (fte)
|3.60
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.57
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.01
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.05
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.21
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.