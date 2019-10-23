Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $3,907,000 which represents an increase of $197,000, or 5.3%, over the $3,710,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2018. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.62 in the 2019 three-month period, increasing from the $0.58 earned in the similar period of last year. The annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the current three-month period were 1.27% and 11.56%, respectively, compared to 1.28% and 12.55% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $10,619,000, which is $267,000 higher than the same period of 2018 primarily due to a $1,363,000 increase in net interest income and a $300,000 reduction in the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1.68 per share compared to $1.64 per share in the 2018 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $1.216 billion with loans receivable of $905.6 million, deposits of $974.4 million and stockholders’ equity of $134.9 million. Total assets have increased $59.1 million during the past twelve months while loans and deposits have increased $86.4 million and $34.7 million, respectively.

Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed real estate owned, totaled $3.0 million or 0.24% of total assets as of September 30, 2019 compared to $2.3 million or 0.20% of total assets as of September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,405,000 as of September 30, 2019 and represented 604% of total non-performing loans, compared to $8,280,000 and 719% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,133,000, which represents an increase of $488,000 compared to the similar period in 2018. An $84.8 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2019 period was 3.60% compared to 3.57% for the similar period in 2018. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $29,546,000, an increase of $1,334,000 compared to the similar period in 2018 due primarily to a higher volume of earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) year-to-date for the 2019 period was 3.51% compared to 3.52% in the same period of 2018.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1,882,000 compared to $1,997,000 for the similar period in 2018. The decrease can be attributed to a reduction in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies and non-recurring income related to the settlement of litigation which was recognized in the 2018 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, other income totaled $5,083,000 compared to $5,466,000 in the 2018 period. Gains on sales of loans and securities totaled $358,000 in the 2019 year-to-date period compared to $228,000 in the corresponding 2018 period. Earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies decreased $218,000 compared to 2018 while the 2018 period also includes non-recurring income related to the litigation settlement.

Other expenses totaled $6,791,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $6,572,000 in the similar period of 2018. The higher level of expense during the 2019 period includes an increase of $90,000 for salaries and employee benefits and a $112,000 increase in data processing costs. All other expenses increased $17,000, net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, other expenses totaled $20,224,000 compared to $19,173,000 for the similar period in 2018, an increase of $1,051,000, or 5.5%. The increase includes a $470,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs and a $373,000 increase in data processing expense. All other expenses increased $208,000, net.

Mr. Critelli commented, “Our earnings in 2019 have improved over the first nine months of last year. Our annualized loan growth exceeds 8% in 2019, operating expenses remain well controlled with an efficiency ratio of 58.4%, and our capital base remains above regulatory 'Well Capitalized' targets. The Bank also expanded its market area into Luzerne County, Pennsylvania with the opening of our Hanover Township Office in April, 2019 and has received approval to open an office in Exeter later this year. We continue to search out opportunities available to us and we look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income are derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income and net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $9,891 $9,388 $28,773 $27,410 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 242 257 773 802 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 10,133 $9,645 $29,546 $28,212





This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data. The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity: Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average equity $134,037 $117,306 $129,367 $115,897 Average goodwill and other intangibles (11,597) (11,707) (11,623) (11,739) Average tangible equity $122,440 $105,599 $117,744 $104,158

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,067 $ 17,073 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 848 295 Cash and cash equivalents 20,915 17,368 Securities available for sale 211,199 247,517 Loans receivable 905,582 819,197 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,405 8,280 Net loans receivable 897,177 810,917 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,137 3,261 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,927 13,797 Bank owned life insurance 38,562 37,718 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,572 1,209 Accrued interest receivable 3,726 3,792 Goodwill 11,331 11,331 Other intangible assets 257 364 Other assets 14,053 9,474 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,215,856 $ 1,156,748 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 231,211 $ 218,979 Interest-bearing 743,222 720,735 Total deposits 974,433 939,714 Short-term borrowings 52,778 52,820 Other borrowings 35,906 36,649 Accrued interest payable 2,623 1,705 Other liabilities 15,222 9,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,080,962 1,040,068 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 2019: 20,000,000 shares, 2018: 10,000,000 shares 632 628 issued: 2019: 6,314,688 shares, 2018: 6,274,513 shares Surplus 49,052 48,087 Retained earnings 84,522 76,645 Treasury stock, at cost: 2019: 13,807 shares, 2018: 5,729 shares (455 ) (188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,143 (8,492 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 134,894 116,680 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,215,856 $ 1,156,748 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,776 $ 9,301 $ 31,074 $ 26,645 Securities 1,278 1,483 4,155 4,543 Other 5 2 70 63 Total Interest income 12,059 10,786 35,299 31,251 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,787 1,116 5,355 3,198 Short-term borrowings 135 111 344 201 Other borrowings 246 171 827 442 Total Interest expense 2,168 1,398 6,526 3,841 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,891 9,388 28,773 27,410 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 375 1,050 1,350 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,591 9,013 27,723 26,060 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,200 1,129 3,283 3,211 Income from fiduciary activities 167 151 454 463 Net realized gains on sales of securities 169 13 233 213 Gains on sales of loans, net 15 15 125 15 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 222 297 630 848 Other 109 392 358 716 Total other income 1,882 1,997 5,083 5,466 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,667 3,577 10,915 10,445 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 916 910 2,780 2,659 Data processing and related operations 480 368 1,400 1,027 Taxes, other than income 179 153 520 480 Professional fees 276 301 752 760 FDIC Insurance assessment (5 ) 87 150 265 Foreclosed real estate 24 (26 ) 37 68 Amortization of intangibles 23 29 79 97 Other 1,231 1,173 3,591 3,372 Total other expenses 6,791 6,572 20,224 19,173 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,682 4,438 12,582 12,353 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 775 728 1,963 2,001 NET INCOME $ 3,907 $ 3,710 $ 10,619 $ 10,352 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 1.70 $ 1.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.68 $ 1.64 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 9,891 $ 9,388 Net income 3,907 3,710 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.35 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.60 % 3.57 % Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 11.56 % 12.55 % Return on average tangible equity 12.66 % 13.94 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.58 For the Nine Months Ended September 30 Net interest income $ 28,773 $ 27,410 Net income 10,619 10,352 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.26 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.51 % 3.52 % Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 10.97 % 11.94 % Return on average tangible equity 12.06 % 13.29 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.68 $ 1.64 As of September 30 Total assets $ 1,215,856 $ 1,156,748 Total loans receivable 905,582 819,197 Allowance for loan losses 8,405 8,280 Total deposits 974,433 939,714 Stockholders' equity 134,894 116,680 Trust assets under management 160,230 164,852 Book value per share $ 21.41 $ 18.49 Tangible book value per share $ 19.57 $ 16.62 Equity to total assets 11.09 % 10.09 % Allowance to total loans receivable 0.93 % 1.01 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.20 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,067 $ 14,207 $ 13,583 $ 18,039 $ 17,073 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 848 4,265 6,291 309 295 Cash and cash equivalents 20,915 18,472 19,874 18,348 17,368 Securities available for sale 211,199 238,083 240,621 243,277 247,517 Loans receivable 905,582 887,673 864,198 850,182 819,197 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,405 8,228 8,349 8,452 8,280 Net loans receivable 897,177 879,445 855,849 841,730 810,917 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,137 3,155 3,132 3,926 3,261 Bank owned life insurance 38,562 38,340 38,134 37,932 37,718 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,927 13,880 14,165 13,846 13,797 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,572 1,677 1,792 1,115 1,209 Goodwill and other intangibles 11,588 11,611 11,638 11,667 11,695 Other assets 17,779 17,865 18,390 12,718 13,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 231,211 $ 221,764 $ 206,806 $ 201,457 $ 218,979 Interest-bearing deposits 743,222 759,460 767,609 745,323 720,735 Total deposits 974,433 981,224 974,415 946,780 939,714 Borrowings 88,684 92,118 85,779 105,330 89,469 Other liabilities 17,845 17,703 16,629 10,164 10,885 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,080,962 1,091,045 1,076,823 1,062,274 1,040,068 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 134,894 131,483 126,772 122,285 116,680 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Three months ended 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,776 $ 10,328 $ 9,970 $ 9,759 $ 9,301 Securities 1,278 1,435 1,441 1,476 1,483 Other 5 51 15 10 2 Total interest income 12,059 11,814 11,426 11,245 10,786 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,787 1,839 1,729 1,446 1,116 Borrowings 381 363 426 370 282 Total interest expense 2,168 2,202 2,155 1,816 1,398 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,891 9,612 9,271 9,429 9,388 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300 300 450 375 375 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,591 9,312 8,821 9,054 9,013 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,200 1,052 1,031 1,085 1,129 Income from fiduciary activities 167 145 142 126 151 Net realized gains on sales of securities 169 64 - - 13 Gains on sales of loans, net 15 67 42 - 15 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 222 207 202 277 297 Other 109 106 143 112 392 Total other income 1,882 1,641 1,560 1,600 1,997 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,667 3,599 3,649 3,575 3,577 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 916 940 924 1,036 910 Foreclosed real estate 24 (10 ) 23 104 (26 ) FDIC insurance assessment (5 ) 84 71 83 87 Other 2,189 2,172 1,981 2,005 2,024 Total other expenses 6,791 6,785 6,648 6,803 6,572 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,682 4,168 3,733 3,851 4,438 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 775 646 543 552 728 NET INCOME $ 3,907 $ 3,522 $ 3,190 $ 3,299 $ 3,710 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Book Value per share $ 21.41 $ 20.90 $ 20.16 $ 19.43 $ 18.49 Tangible Book Value per share 19.57 19.06 18.31 17.58 16.62 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.28 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.56 % 10.93 % 10.37 % 11.02 % 12.55 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.66 % 12.01 % 11.44 % 12.23 % 13.94 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.35 % 3.24 % 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.60 % 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.54 % 3.57 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.10 % 0.21 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.20 %



