Hepatitis B Vaccines 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Various government initiatives, such as routine immunization, is helping the industry for further exploration. The combination vaccine is the most popular among all the vaccines. Combination vaccines contribute to the largest market share owing to better disease control and patient compliance.

Adult hepatitis B vaccine is currently under heavy demand due to the increased risk of adult infection. These days, adults are infected by hepatitis B due to HIV infections and Renal disease. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow soon.

Hepatitis B used to be an incurable disease. The disease infects liver functioning, which leads to death. As prevention is always better than cure, the demand for Hepatitis B Vaccines

is increasing nowadays. The increased public awareness about the effect of this disease is the key reason behind the growth.



The global market was valued at 1.39 billion USD in 2016.

According to the report, The market is expected to reach over 1.89 billion USD by 2025. The industry is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Dynavax Technologies

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

LG Life Sciences

Kaketsuken

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products

Market Segmentation of Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market

The global Hepatitis B Vaccines market is segmented based on Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Application, the market can be segmented into ADR, ADW, AYR, and AYW.

By Type, the market is segmented into Mono Vaccines and Combination Vaccines.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market can be segmented into Hospital, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of global Hepatitis B Vaccines includes regions like Latin & Central America, Europe, Indo Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the focused countries are Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Russia, UAE, Turkey, UAE, the UK, the USA, Ukraine, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

The North American region covers the largest market share in terms of revenues owing to the technological superiority of the region and high spending on Research and Development.

Due to the presence of populated countries like India and China in the Asia Pacific region, the industry is expected to grow shortly. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Europe is investing heavily in the production sector; as a result, the region holds a key market in the global Hepatitis B Vaccines market.

Current Happenings from Hepatitis B Vaccines Market

A report stated that the chances of Hepatitis B in women of childbearing age have increased in three states. These three states are Kentucky, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

The development is not a good sign for the region as chronic hepatitis B cannot be cured. It can only be treated clinically.

