Liquid Gas Cylinder (LGC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Liquid Gas Cylinder (LGC) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Market Overview:

A gas cylinder is an apparatus that is in the form of a sealed container and can withstand large amounts of pressure at which its contents may be stored. Gases are liquified at very high pressure and stored in special tanks or a liquid gas cylinder (LGC) for easier transportation and portability. Important gases like petroleum gas and natural gas that are used as fuels are delivered in cylinders. Oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and other useful gases that are required in many industries and manufacturing processes are also stored in a liquified form in tanks.

The contents of a liquid gas cylinder (LGC) can be in the form of compressed gas, vapour over liquid, supercritical fluid, or in a dissolved state. These cylinders have a nozzle or a control valve attached to them or an outlet to which one can be attached. These make for a controlled release of the contents mostly in a gaseous form. The material used is mostly stainless-steel or composite alloys which have high tensile strength. These are mostly used by manufacturing and processing units and are made to last and be refilled and reused.

The liquid gas cylinder (LGC) market relies on the allied industries that create the total demand for these cylinders in the market. The report on the global liquid gas cylinder (LGC) market focuses on the value and volume of the market at the global level, regional level, and company level. The market analysis has been done based on historical data from the years 2014-2018 and 2019 has been taken as the base year. The market estimates in terms of value and the CAGR have been given up to the year 2025. The key players and their business profiles have also been covered.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Chart Industries

Afrox

Cryo Diffusion

The Linde Group

Accurate Gas Products

Huanri

Amtrol-Alfa

Hebei Baigong

Worthington Industries

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Mauria Udyog

Manchester Tank

Aygaz

Jiangsu Minsheng



Market Segmentation:

The market analysis done using the breakdown data contained in the report, based on the market segmentation, helps get a better understanding of the liquid gas cylinder (LGC) market. The segments of this market can be categorized by the product type and the product application. The main product types in this segmentation would be steel LGC and composite LGC, depending upon the material used to manufacture them. The other segmentation would be into the industrial gas, medical gas, and other segments. Industrial gases include nitrogen, hydrogen, and other fuels while medical gases involve oxygen and other life support gases used for patient care.



Regional Analysis:

The regional segments covered in the global liquid gas cylinder (LGC) report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The market presence of the key manufacturers in these regions has been studied to give an understanding of the market landscape. The market status and future prospects in each of these regions have been included in the geographical segmentation chapter. The total production, capacity, revenue, and import and export data from each of the above regions have been used to give a comparative study of the regional markets. The channels used for marketing such as direct and indirect marketing channels and the customer base in these regions have also been included. The regional market dynamics based on the trends, opportunities, market drivers and challenges has studied by this report.

Industry News:

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. has released its latest offering, a blast-proof LPG cylinder, in association with its innovative technological polymer partner, Time Technoplast Limited. Under the brand name of ‘GoGas Elite’, the new-age cylinder is made up of composite fibers and weighs half as much as the traditional steel ones and come with a translucent body- a first-of-its-kind feature.



Continued…..

