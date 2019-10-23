SimpleLegal Unveils New Technology and Integration Tools for its Legal Operations Platform

New features to offer countless benefits to current and new customers.

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal , a modern legal operations platform offering e-Billing, spend management, and matter management, today announced several enhancements designed to improve customer operational effectiveness. Included in this announcement are integrations with iManage, Box and MS Outlook, as well as the unveiling of new embedded features such as native document management and advanced reporting.



The new enhancement and platform integrations represent significant advancements in SimpleLegal’s legal operations platform.

“We are constantly looking for new ways for our legal operations platform to provide better techniques and user-friendly capabilities and experiences,” said Nathan Wenzel, CEO, SimpleLegal. “We believe that these new advancements will not only significantly improve user capabilities, but also contribute to streamlining legal operations overall.”

SimpleLegal will offer the following product enhancement and new integrations:

Platform Enhancement:



Matter Reviews - Matter Reviews provides a way for new matters to enter an approval process to get sign-off when needed to improve enforcement of business rules. Matter Reviews saves users time by ensuring matters are configured properly before publishing them, removing the need to close and re-create misconfigured matters.

Platform Integrations:

Box - The Box integration allows users to search for and use files and documents within their existing Box account, reducing the need to bounce from system to system. This integration removes unnecessary administrative work of manually downloading and uploading files to two systems, and saves time by having access to all your documents directly within SimpleLegal.



The iManage integration supports both on-premise and cloud iManage implementations. As a part of this new integration, users have the option to auto-create associated workspaces within iManage based on the matter template they select, saving time from recreating folder structures when matters are created. In addition, iManage’s permissions are maintained to ensure data security, search functionality checks for files in both SimpleLegal and iManage. Outlook - This integration connects SimpleLegal to Outlook as an add-in so you can upload email content and attachments directly to a matter in SimpleLegal without leaving Outlook. This saves time by removing unnecessary steps such as the need to download files, copy and paste, or take screenshots.

SimpleLegal also announced today that native document management and Advanced Reporting will be featured in upcoming system upgrades in the coming year:

Native Document Management - Expected in early 2020, this new functionality unleashes advanced document management features, allowing corporate legal teams to improve processes and productivity, and do more than just save documents and files to a matter. With the DMS integrations currently supported and the upcoming addition of native document management, customers will have options to use the DMS that best fit their needs.



If you’re interested in learning more about SimpleLegal and these new features, please schedule a demo .

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

